Whether the sun is trying to kill you, or you simply prefer your espresso served cold all of the time, you could try cold-pressing it. This combines cold-steeping grounds for a few minutes, similar to cold-brewing, followed by a manual press that puts the same high pressure on the grounds as a hot espresso machine. However, cold water doesn't extract as much flavor from espresso as hot water, plus you'd need more coffee equipment and time to experiment. Instead, it's better to make a standard espresso shot and cool it down.

Sticking it in the refrigerator will work, but over time the quality of the espresso dips. Instead, employ an exclusive trick given to Daily Meal by Jee Choe: Coffee expert, tea sommelier, and creator of the blog "Oh, How Civilized". She says, "A quick way to cool down espresso is to put a metal spoon that has been in the freezer into the espresso to transfer the heat to the spoon." This works because of the laws of thermodynamics. To simplify, the heat from your freshly pulled espresso moves quickly into the cold spoon until both reach a matching temperature. From there, you can make any cold espresso drink you desire, from a creamy, rich breve to an espresso martini.