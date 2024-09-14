The Simple Addition That Adds Tons Of Nutrition To Any Salad

Looking to upgrade that salad? If you're trying to be healthy and want to maximize your meals, we have just the trick. With one simple addition, you can add tons of nutritional value without compromising the flavor of your dish. In fact, this ingredient is so versatile it can be used in almost any salad. Plus, it's vegan and gluten-free to boot.

So what's our secret ingredient? Lentils. The nutty, earthy flavor of lentils complements a wide variety of salad ingredients, from leafy greens and veggies to fresh fruits and cheeses. However, lentils are still subtle enough that they don't overpower dishes. They have a chewiness that adds a nice textural element and a heartiness that salads often lack. Overall, adding lentils to a salad can help you feel more satiated. Salad no longer has to be a side dish; it can become the main attraction.

But if it's primarily nutrition you're after, we've got your back. To create a well-balanced, tasty dish, we've also included tips to incorporate lentils into different types of salads. Keep reading so you can enjoy a nutrient-dense, delicious salad right from the comfort of your home.