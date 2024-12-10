The Soda Company That Created Santa Claus As We Know Him

Santa Claus is widely known today as a jolly old man with a large belly, big white beard, and a white-trimmed red coat, but he didn't always look that way. Santa's appearance used to vary widely; some were similar to the modern Santa, while others looked elven or even somewhat demonic. But Santa coalesced into the man we know in the 1930s, thanks to a series of iconic advertisements from The Coca-Cola Company.

In 1931, Coca-Cola hired a Michigan-born illustrator named Haddon Sundblom to design a particularly warm and friendly Santa (not Santa impersonator), with a big belly and big red coat, to be used for the company's advertisements that winter. Debuting in the popular Saturday Evening Post, Coke ads with Sundblom's Santa were soon on newspapers, magazines, and billboards everywhere. He was an instant hit.

Even though it struck gold with Sundblom in 1931, Coca-Cola had experimented with other Santas before. In the 1920s, a decade which also saw a different version of the polar bears, Coke based its Santa on an influential illustration from decades earlier — so influential that Sundblom drew inspiration from it, as he also did a famous 19th century poem.