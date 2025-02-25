14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Fruit

To thaw or not to thaw? That is the question — when it comes to frozen fruit, at least. While you don't have to cook frozen fruit, there are some situations where you might want it to be soft before you use it, and other situations where you'll need it to stay hard and cold. Unfortunately, a lot of people struggle with which state to use in which recipe, leading to a lot of disappointments.

Generally speaking, it's best to keep frozen fruit frozen when you're baking with it. If you thaw it before use, then it will only get softer and mushier as the food cooks, and you'll lose any texture it may have once had. By that logic, you should also keep it frozen if you're adding it to sauces where you want it to keep its shape, like coulis, and toss it in at the very end so it thaws without disintegrating.

Conversely, you should normally thaw fruit when you're planning on eating it on its own or as a topping. Crunching through hard pellets of frozen fruit on your morning yogurt or granola won't be particularly pleasurable. To do this, you can either pop them in the microwave or leave them out at room temperature for a while.