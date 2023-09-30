Timing Is Key When Using Frozen Fruit In Upside-Down Cake

Out of all the desserts that have amassed popularity over the years, upside-down cakes have garnered a notion of nostalgia for many Americans. Regardless of whether you're a vintage recipe connoisseur, many home chefs have either attempted to make upside-down cakes or have at least consumed a slice of the one and only pineapple upside-down cake. Traditionally, a neutral-flavored batter is poured over pineapple rings that have been drenched in a sweet and salty mixture of butter and sugar that in a sense, caramelizes with the intended fruit after its instructed bake time. Once cooked, the confection is flipped to reveal a visually appealing fruit-covered topping.

Fast-forward to 2023, and pineapple rings are no longer the only fruit of choice for these inverted cakes. While you may feel comfortable extending beyond the bounds of your comfort zone in choosing peaches, berries, or even sliced bananas, you might wonder if there are any rules when it comes to using frozen fruit in these upside-down confections.

Fortunately, frozen fruit is a perfectly fine choice when crafting your next vintage dessert. However, you may need to adjust the cake's cooking time. When frozen fruit is directly added to upside-down cakes, access moisture from this icy produce becomes absorbed by the batter during cooking time. This can, in turn, affect the overall structure of the cake. Therefore, additional time in the oven to soak up any excess moisture may be beneficial.