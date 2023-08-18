The Absolute Best Fruits To Freeze & What To Do With Them Afterward

Pineapples are a delicious tropical fruit that can be easily frozen and enjoyed for months to come. To begin, remove the top/stem of the pineapple using a sharp knife and a flat surface, such as a wooden cutting board. Standing the fruit tall on the now flat side, gently slice the skin off to reveal the bright yellow meat inside. Remove the fruit from the sides while avoiding the 1- to 2-inch round core in the middle. Slice the meat into bite-sized chunks and place them on a baking sheet that's lined with parchment paper and stick it in the freezer. Freezing the slices this way will prevent the fruit from freezing in one solid clump. Once the chunks are solidly frozen, place them in an airtight container or plastic bag.

These frozen chunks of pineapple will serve as the perfect base for a cold, refreshing smoothie in the summertime. Replacing ice cubes with chunks of the fruit help avoid watered-down smoothies and will create a smooth, thick texture. The fruit won't lose any of its tart, sweet flavor, which means you can add a little orange or apple juice and a paper umbrella for a delectable tropical drink to enjoy by the pool.

Pineapple is usually firm and juicy before freezing, so thawing it out won't change the texture too much. This means you can also slice it up for your morning yogurt or add it and some ham to a pizza for a sweet addition that tastes fresh.