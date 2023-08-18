The Absolute Best Fruits To Freeze & What To Do With Them Afterward
Keeping fresh fruit on hand can be tough at times. Some favorites, like watermelons and mangos, can be difficult to find outside of the summer months when they're not in season. During these times you'll be lucky enough to find them for less than a small fortune. Thankfully we can turn to our trusty freezers to help out with these problems. Stocking up on whole fresh fruit during the summer and storing it in the freezer will ensure a healthy diet and tasty snacks throughout the year.
Freezing fruit, whether you slice, dice, or puree can help preserve the rich, vibrant flavors and nutritional value for months after purchasing. When you're ready to cook or bake with the fruit, all you need to do is thaw it or toss it into the mix frozen, such as with smoothies. You can transform the frozen fruit into creative masterpieces that will satisfy you and your family no matter what season.
Pineapple
Pineapples are a delicious tropical fruit that can be easily frozen and enjoyed for months to come. To begin, remove the top/stem of the pineapple using a sharp knife and a flat surface, such as a wooden cutting board. Standing the fruit tall on the now flat side, gently slice the skin off to reveal the bright yellow meat inside. Remove the fruit from the sides while avoiding the 1- to 2-inch round core in the middle. Slice the meat into bite-sized chunks and place them on a baking sheet that's lined with parchment paper and stick it in the freezer. Freezing the slices this way will prevent the fruit from freezing in one solid clump. Once the chunks are solidly frozen, place them in an airtight container or plastic bag.
These frozen chunks of pineapple will serve as the perfect base for a cold, refreshing smoothie in the summertime. Replacing ice cubes with chunks of the fruit help avoid watered-down smoothies and will create a smooth, thick texture. The fruit won't lose any of its tart, sweet flavor, which means you can add a little orange or apple juice and a paper umbrella for a delectable tropical drink to enjoy by the pool.
Pineapple is usually firm and juicy before freezing, so thawing it out won't change the texture too much. This means you can also slice it up for your morning yogurt or add it and some ham to a pizza for a sweet addition that tastes fresh.
Bananas
Bananas make a great snack and kids tend to love them. However, they can ripen faster than you can eat them and most people find mushy, overripe bananas unappealing. Freezing a few from the bunch can be a great way to prevent food waste and provide you with a versatile baking ingredient down the line. Simply peel the fruit, and then you can either leave them whole or slice them and pop them onto a baking sheet to freeze to prevent them from sticking together. After they're frozen, you can put them into a storage bag or bin.
In a few weeks when you're craving something sweet, pull those bananas from the freezer. Frozen bananas work great in smoothies, or you can blend them with a few scoops of peanut butter for homemade banana "ice cream." You can also keep your bananas whole and pull them out when you're craving an ice cream sundae, or coat them in chocolate and crushed nuts for a healthier version of a popsicle. Allowing them to thaw will certainly change the texture, making them perfect for pancakes, muffins, cinnamon, banana bread, and more.
Mango
Mangos are nature's candy, thanks to the vibrant color, smooth texture, and sweet flavor that feels refreshing and tropical any time of the year. Freeze a few mangos to have that summertime vibe even when it's snowing outside.
Begin by peeling the fruit using a paring knife or vegetable peeler. The tricky part is cutting it away from the seed in the center. Mangos have a flat, almond-shaped pit in the center that is hard and not meant to be eaten. Use a fork to hold the fruit in place and slice the meat away from the pit before freezing.
Once the mango is frozen, the chunks can be tossed into a smoothie, or thawed later and chopped to be added to your morning oatmeal or yogurt for a vitamin-packed breakfast. For something a bit more exciting, frozen mangos are perfect for a spicy yet tangy salsa to liven up taco night. Allow them to thaw completely and then pat them dry with a paper towel before dicing them. Add some cilantro, red onions, and fresh jalapenos and your salsa is ready. Enjoy this snack with tortilla chips or spoon it onto fish tacos.
Pomegranate seeds
Pomegranates are known for their tart flavor and abundance of vibrant, jewel-like red seeds that offer an explosion of flavor that is an exciting addition to many dishes and desserts. They are also full of vitamin K and a good source of fiber. However, they can be hard to come by in the winter, so grabbing them while they're in season and freezing them for later is a smart move.
Break open a pomegranate, scoop out the seeds, rinse them off, and allow them to dry on a paper towel. Once they are dry, pour them into an airtight container or sealable bag for storage. The seeds will keep their shape, taste, and texture in the freezer thanks to their firm skin.
You can later defrost them in a bowl on your counter and their juiciness will return as if they were freshly picked that day. A handful of these frozen seeds can be a treat all on their own, or you can add them to salads, spoon them over ice cream, or use them as a garnish for smoothies and frozen drinks. For dinner time, sprinkle a handful over wild rice and hazelnuts for an exciting side dish. Or serve them over a mascarpone cheesecake with lemon wafer crust for the perfect tart yet sweet dessert. For a festive cocktail, mix up a cherry pomegranate mojito with whole seeds to add texture.
Strawberries
Frozen strawberries should be a staple in your kitchen if you love a fruity, tangy treat that tastes good at breakfast, lunch, and dessert. Freezing strawberries is simple; rinse them, pat them dry, remove the stems, and toss them in a sealable bag. They're not overly juicy before you cut them, which means they won't stick together and they're practically bite-sized already. You can add these to smoothies, or use less liquid and create a fruity frozen slushie. Even without sweeteners, they'll make great popsicles after blending.
However, you can get even more adventurous and incorporate strawberries into your menu in a myriad of ways. Begin by slicing the berries before freezing. Thaw them on the counter for a few minutes and then pile them onto pancakes, stir them into oatmeal with pecans and brown sugar, or simply drizzle them with honey for a helping of fruit at breakfast. For lunch, toss the thawed slices into a salad with a nice vinaigrette to top things off. At dessert time, thaw them, toss in a pinch of sugar to draw out the juices and you can spoon the fruity syrup over ice cream, brownies, cake, or even along with whip cream.
Blueberries
Another excellent fruit to keep in your freezer is blueberries. You can simply rinse these off, allow them a few minutes to dry, and store them in the freezer. Blueberries are often considered a super fruit, due to the large amount of nutrients and vitamins present, such as vitamins K and C and fiber. In addition, blueberries tend to lose their firm skin once they've been rinsed off, which means they tend to get a mushy texture if left in the fridge for too long. Freezing them is an excellent solution to keep them around for a while.
Once your berries are frozen, there are endless ways to incorporate them into your menu. Add them whole to pancakes, muffins, or salads, or incorporate them into a tangy blueberry vinaigrette. On a sweeter note, use sugar, berries, and lemon juice to create a compote that's perfect when drizzled over most desserts, especially cheesecake. You don't have to worry about the texture when making either of these recipes because you're going to blend them or cook them down.
Honeydew and cantaloupe
Honeydew and cantaloupe are summer treats that make fruit salad and picnics all the better, but freezing ensures you can enjoy them all the time. Cut the melons in half and clear out the seeds. Remove the rinds with a sharp knife and slice the fruit into small chunks. Freeze the chunks or slices on a baking sheet before storing them to prevent them from sticking together.
The frozen slices can then easily be made into a melon sorbet that can be extra fancy when served with fresh mint in a glass bowl. Add the slices to a blender or food processor and drizzle honey over top, adding more for a sweeter tooth and less if a lighter taste. Add a few tablespoons of lemon juice slowly to achieve the right texture. Once the fruit is blended, add it to a loaf pan and refreeze. Use an ice cream scoop to create the perfect sorbet dessert. A helpful tip is to remove the sorbet from the freezer about 15 minutes before you plan to eat to soften it up and make scooping easier.
Grapes
Grapes are a bit more difficult to find in the frozen aisle of your grocery store, which means they are a perfect unexpected surprise throughout the year. Remove the fruit from the vine, rinse them thoroughly to wash away any debris, and allow them to dry; slice them in half or freeze them whole. The skin will prevent them from sticking together. Store them in an airtight container or bag and remove them as needed.
Frozen grapes are a fun way to spruce up your favorite glass of white wine. Instead of using ice cubes, drop a few frozen grapes into your glass of Pinot Grigio. The flavor of the grapes will go perfectly with the beverage and you won't have to worry about watered-down wine. As you drink the wine, the fruit thaws and you'll be left with a wine-infused grape at the bottom of the glass.
Another fun treat to try is sugar-coated grapes. Simply add the frozen grapes to a bowl, squeeze a lemon over the fruit, and toss them in a few spoonfuls of sugar. The sugar and lemon juice will stick to the grapes to create a sweet but tangy treat that is refreshing and fun.
Oranges
Who doesn't love a refreshing, citrusy snack, such as an orange? They are easy to come by in the summer but aren't always ripe or available throughout the colder months. In preparation for these dark times, you can peel your oranges, baby mandarins, or even grapefruits and freeze them as a tasty treat for later. Pull the slices apart and lay them out individually on a baking sheet before you freeze them. The skin will help them from sticking together, but they can lose shape if they're piled on top of each other.
Oranges are not only a bright and cheerful snack, but they are packed with good nutrients. They're a good source of fiber, especially if you eat the whole fruit and not just the juice, and they contain high amounts of vitamin C.
Oranges are typically sweet enough to enjoy all on their own, however, there's another way to liven them up. A truly great snack for gatherings or simply dessert time is chocolate-covered orange slices. Once the slices are frozen, melt a cup of chocolate chips and a tablespoon of butter or coconut oil in a cup in the microwave. Dip the slice into the chocolate about halfway and allow it to cool on a baking sheet. You can even sprinkle a pinch of salt or nuts over the chocolate as it sets for even more flavor.
Lemons and limes
There's nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold glass of water with a lemon or lime slice to top it off. It's become quite a common recommendation to start your day with a glass of lemon or lime water because of the health benefits associated with these fruits, which is why it's a great idea to have them in your freezer year-round. Although citrus fruits can stay fresh in your fridge for a bit longer, they tend to over-ripen on the counter pretty quickly, so consider freezing them.
Begin by washing your lemons and limes thoroughly. You can freeze them whole in a Ziploc bag, or slice them and lay them on a baking sheet to prevent sticking. Thawing the slices is easy; simply leave them on your counter for 10 to 15 minutes, or place the whole lemons in room-temperature water for the same amount of time. Use the thawed lemons and limes as you would fresh fruit. Or, if you're feeling creative, you can remove the peel and add them to a blender with a spoonful of honey and a splash of orange juice to create a frozen lemonade.
Raspberries and blackberries
Raspberries and blueberries are two other versatile fruits to freeze for a later date. Rinse your berries thoroughly; you can even soak them in water with a spoonful of baking soda to really remove any harmful substances. Next, allow the berries plenty of time to dry. They will lose their firm texture when you freeze them and can easily stick together if they aren't dry. Placing the berries on a baking sheet to freeze first is the best method.
Frozen berries that thaw will almost certainly become soft and somewhat mushy; however, their sweet, vibrant flavor will remain true. This means you can chop them up and add them to cakes, muffins, and more, but serving them whole isn't necessarily a good idea. Another great way to use frozen blackberries and raspberries is to make homemade jam or fruit preserves. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up fresh jams and preserves that will beat any store-bought competition.
Watermelon
Watermelon is the ultimate summer treat, famously enjoyed by the poolside, on the beach, or on a picnic blanket. It can be difficult to find anywhere outside of the summer months, though, making snacking on this fruit in the winter a difficult treat. The good news is that there's an equally delicious way to enjoy this mouthwatering fruit from the freezer. Simply toss slices of watermelon or cubes into an airtight container to freeze. If you don't want them to freeze together, just put them on a cookie sheet to freeze, then pop them into the bag or container.
Use the frozen watermelon slices to make a boozy or non-alcoholic slushie that will knock your socks off either way. This treat is so simple, you'll be toting it along all summer long and into the cooler months. Add one part frozen watermelon and one part liquid to a blender and mix for a few short bursts, depending on how much texture you want. Or, freeze the watermelon in sticks to make a healthy popsicle your kids will dig.