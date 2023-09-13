Add Your Leftover Frozen Fruit To BBQ Sauce For A Sweet Twist

Have you ever found some leftover frozen fruit but no idea what to make? Of course, you have a few options, including making a small batch of coulis or a compote. However, there's another fun idea you might not have thought of yet. Jazz up your store-bought barbecue sauce (or homemade sauce recipe) with a sweet, fruity twist!

Barbecue sauce's tangy nature makes it the perfect medium for adding leftover frozen fruit. If you're in the tomatoes-are-a-fruit camp, you already know that fruit is an integral part of barbecue sauce; the sweet, acidic flavors of tomatoes are a big part of what gives it that signature zing. Therefore, it's no wonder other citrus fruits can lend barbecue sauce a mouthwatering boost.

For example, pineapple stands out as one perfect possibility. Likewise, while mangoes aren't technically citrus fruits, they have a similar flavor profile and can add dimension to a one-note sauce. Cranberries' sweet and sour taste makes the holiday berry another excellent option. If your sauce is on the spicy side, that's even better. Sweet and spicy flavors are very complimentary, so you're limited to the ingredients you have on hand and your creativity.