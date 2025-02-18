13 Fast Food Menu Changes That Left Customers Divided

Not every fast food menu item update can be the Popeye's chicken sandwich, lining customers up out the door and sparking culinary wars with other restaurants. Sometimes a recipe changes. Some people like it, some people don't. Sometimes prices go up, dollar menus disappear. No one really likes that, but some people are more understanding than others.

Multiple things can be true at the same time. People's tastes evolve, especially over generations. Some items aren't cost effective enough to have around all the time. None of the decisions being made about menus are democratic, either — sure, there's market testing and focus groups and sales data, but it's not like we, the hungry consumers, get to elect fast food menus. As fun as it might be to see yard signs reading things like "save the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes" and "in this house, we believe McDonald's fries should be fried in beef tallow," that's not the world we live in. We live in a world where all we can do is deliberate and complain in Reddit and YouTube's comment sections. Here are 13 menu changes that sparked debates among fast food fans.