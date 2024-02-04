The Japanese BBQ Sauce Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
While it's pretty common to find bulk-sized bottles of condiments like ketchup and mustard on shelves at Costco, the wholesale food store often stocks more unique dressings, too. For example, if you like the taste of black truffles, you can stock up on bottles of TRUFF-infused hot sauce. One such unique Japanese barbecue sauce has been praised online by Costco shoppers.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce blends soy sauce, mirin, tomato paste, ginger, sesame oil, and a few other seasonings to create the sweet-and-savory blend. It's vegan, non-GMO, and preservative- and BPA-free. The 34-ounce bottles of the sauce can be purchased at Costco for $9.69.
Across social media, Costco shoppers are sharing their reviews. One Reddit user said it "has ruined all other BBQ sauces."
Redditors seem to love this stuff. Another commenter who uses the sauce for veggies and seafood noted that it "makes food at home taste like it came straight off the hibachi grill!"
But it isn't just Reddit who are into this spicy sauce. One TikTok user said in a video: "If you've never tried it, do yourself a favor ... take your taste buds on a ride."
How to use the sauce
Some Costco shoppers have praised it as a pairing for meats and vegetables. A few Reddit users commented that they had used the sauce to make pulled pork, either as a rub or a finishing sauce, and although the flavor was different from what they were used to with American barbecue sauce, it made for a delicious meal. It can also be used as a marinade for chicken. While some social media users suggested that the soy sauce flavor was a little overpowering, others suggested it tastes best in fried rice or teriyaki bowls.
The original flavor is the only variety sold in Costco stores, but the brand also produces a few varieties that could enhance the taste of your dishes. If you like your sauce a little spicier, the hot and spicy flavor adds in puréed jalapeños. The yuzu citrus variety adds a splash of bright flavor, while the miso sauce blends both red and white miso into the condiment. There's even a gluten-free bottle made with tamari, which doesn't have gluten, unlike soy sauce.
Thicken the sauce to make for a better dip
If you prefer barbecue sauce as a dip, you may need to thicken up the Bachan's a little; quite a few people have stated that the sauce is a little more thin and runny than a more traditional barbecue sauce. This consistency may be beneficial for mixing the sauce into dishes, but it could require a slight modification before it's used for dipping.
Fortunately, thickening it is pretty easy; just mix the sauce in with a bit of mayonnaise. This will add a creamy element to the sauce, making it a delicious pairing for chicken wings, French fries, or meatballs. Costco also sells Kewpie mayo, which is a little richer and creamier than traditional mayonnaise, so it could even help combat some salty flavors.
If you're craving a sauce that blends the tastes of barbecue and soy sauce, you may want to pick up a bottle of the versatile condiment from your local Costco. The Japanese BBQ sauce has plenty of uses that can upgrade the flavor of a wide range of foods.