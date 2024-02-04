The Japanese BBQ Sauce Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

While it's pretty common to find bulk-sized bottles of condiments like ketchup and mustard on shelves at Costco, the wholesale food store often stocks more unique dressings, too. For example, if you like the taste of black truffles, you can stock up on bottles of TRUFF-infused hot sauce. One such unique Japanese barbecue sauce has been praised online by Costco shoppers.

Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce blends soy sauce, mirin, tomato paste, ginger, sesame oil, and a few other seasonings to create the sweet-and-savory blend. It's vegan, non-GMO, and preservative- and BPA-free. The 34-ounce bottles of the sauce can be purchased at Costco for $9.69.

Across social media, Costco shoppers are sharing their reviews. One Reddit user said it "has ruined all other BBQ sauces."

Redditors seem to love this stuff. Another commenter who uses the sauce for veggies and seafood noted that it "makes food at home taste like it came straight off the hibachi grill!"

But it isn't just Reddit who are into this spicy sauce. One TikTok user said in a video: "If you've never tried it, do yourself a favor ... take your taste buds on a ride."