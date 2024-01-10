10 Delicious Ways To Use Soy Sauce

I always keep a bottle of soy sauce on hand in the kitchen. Affordable yet packed full of umami, a little soy sauce can go a long way. Sometimes, to cut back on the sodium, I'll also use coconut aminos, which are less salty than soy sauce but have a very similar flavor profile. Growing up, I often just put a few splashes on some steamed white rice — but later on, working in kitchens, I came to appreciate just how versatile soy sauce can really be.

Paired with just a few more common ingredients, soy sauce can be easily transformed into glazes, marinades, salad dressings, and more. While there's nothing wrong with keeping it simple and using soy sauce plain straight out of the bottle, a little more time and effort can pay off in spades and take your cooking skills to the next level. If you're looking for a few new ways to boost your game in the kitchen, trying out some simple recipes with soy sauce is a great place to start.