Cracker Barrel's New Egg Deal Throws Shade At A Certain Up-Charging Chain

Waffle House made news in early February when it announced a $0.50 surcharge per egg. This additional cost passed onto customers is just one more way the bird flu outbreak is affecting egg-loving Americans. Upon learning about the surcharge, Cracker Barrel threw some shade at its competition and decided to give instead of take from its patrons.

Not only are Cracker Barrel's prices staying the same, but for a limited time, Cracker Barrel Rewards, the restaurant's loyalty program, is giving out extra points, according to a release from FSR Magazine. Double rewards, known as Peg Points — a nod to the peg game found at every table — will be doled out to customers who order an egg dish between February 6 and February 12. As Cracker Barrel said in its release: "A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that." That's some serious shade right there.

The bird flu is affecting the budgets of many Americans, and Cracker Barrel's generosity through this promotion most likely won't be forgotten. It's a great way to show support for those who want a good meal minus the surcharge.