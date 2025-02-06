Cracker Barrel's New Egg Deal Throws Shade At A Certain Up-Charging Chain
Waffle House made news in early February when it announced a $0.50 surcharge per egg. This additional cost passed onto customers is just one more way the bird flu outbreak is affecting egg-loving Americans. Upon learning about the surcharge, Cracker Barrel threw some shade at its competition and decided to give instead of take from its patrons.
Not only are Cracker Barrel's prices staying the same, but for a limited time, Cracker Barrel Rewards, the restaurant's loyalty program, is giving out extra points, according to a release from FSR Magazine. Double rewards, known as Peg Points — a nod to the peg game found at every table — will be doled out to customers who order an egg dish between February 6 and February 12. As Cracker Barrel said in its release: "A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that." That's some serious shade right there.
The bird flu is affecting the budgets of many Americans, and Cracker Barrel's generosity through this promotion most likely won't be forgotten. It's a great way to show support for those who want a good meal minus the surcharge.
Cracker Barrel Rewards members can cash in
Signing up for Cracker Barrel Rewards is just one of the tricks for ordering at the restaurant, and you don't have to download the app to do it. Signing up at the store or online will suffice to become a member, and a Cracker Barrel employee can let you know how many Peg Points you have when you visit the restaurant. Once you're set up, you can start earning rewards immediately.
Not only can you take advantage of the restaurant's limited-time egg promo, but new members of the loyalty program receive a free "Barrel Bites" appetizer just for signing up. Cracker Barrel will also invite rewards customers to earn extra Pegs by playing Bonus Games from time to time.
Cracker Barrel may be throwing shade at Waffle House, but it's the best kind of shade. Whether you're ordering a delicious Bacon n' Egg Hash Brown Casserole or one of Cracker Barrel's healthier options like the Egg Sandwich, you'll be rewarded. Remember, this is for a limited time, so you better get crackin' if you want these Cracker Barrel perks.