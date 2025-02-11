12 Of The Worst Dairy Recalls To Ever Hit America

Bacteria and foreign objects are common recall issues, but they aren't always to blame. In fact, a recall can sometimes happen because a product contains too much of a good thing — and that's exactly what happened with Ohio-based Reiter Dairy in March of 2003. During an investigation by the FDA, it was found that the brand's Topps Vitality Fat Free Chocolate Milk contained significantly more of vitamins A and D than what was on the label due to a manufacturing error. When the problem was discovered, the milk had already been shipped out and was available for purchase in New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The labeling on these half-gallon containers stated there was approximately 2,000 to 3,000 international units (IU) of vitamin A and 400 to 600 IU of vitamin D per quart. How much did it actually contain? Approximately 44,700 IU of vitamin A and 4,000 IU of vitamin D per quart — which isn't just excessive, but incredibly dangerous.

Excessive vitamin A consumption can cause symptoms like headache, digestive issues, dizziness, blurred vision, and more. Rarely, it can also cause death, especially in at-risk populations like young children who have a lower dose tolerance, according to a study in StatPearls. The primary problem with getting too much vitamin D is the risk of hypercalcemia, which is a buildup of calcium in your blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. Thankfully, the 150 gallons of chocolate milk were recalled before they could cause any serious harm or injury to consumers.