Why A Raw Milk Brand Is Being Recalled In California
If you're a fan of drinking raw milk, you might want to think twice before sipping on this particular brand's beverage in California. Raw Farm, LLC's milk, produced in Fresno County, has been subject to a voluntary recall due to concerns about bird flu, according to the California Department of Public Health. This news comes shortly after consumers already had to worry about a holiday egg shortage due to bird flu. It's also hot on the heels of meat recalls across the U.S. due to E. Coli.
Bird flu is caused by the H5N1 virus and causes a number of symptoms such as red eyes, cough, and a fever. Measures such as bird flu vaccinations for poultry, like those proposed in 2023, may also help prevent the further spread of this disease. Otherwise, avoiding affected products is your best bet to stay safe.
Luckily, as of yet, no illnesses have been reported due to consuming the milk. However, after routine testing showed that a bottle of Raw Farm's milk being sold in retail locations was affected by the bacteria, it's best to avoid consuming the milk.
Which milk is affected?
Not all raw milk is affected. In fact, the only milk you'll need to steer clear of is that produced by Raw Farm. What's more, the specific lot is cream top, whole raw milk. It has a best-by date of November 27, but the only lot affected is 20241109.
Still, the milk was distributed in various gallon and half-gallon sizes to various retailers. If you happen to have a bottle in your fridge, it's best to return it to the store where you purchased it or throw it away.
If you have regular, pasteurized milk in your refrigerator, the CDPH has confirmed that this is still okay to drink. Pasteurization helps kill harmful bacteria, such as the H5N1 bacteria. With that said, considering the given issues with bird flu, it may be best to steer clear of Raw Milk for a while — at least, until further testing confirms that this is no longer a threat.