Why A Raw Milk Brand Is Being Recalled In California

If you're a fan of drinking raw milk, you might want to think twice before sipping on this particular brand's beverage in California. Raw Farm, LLC's milk, produced in Fresno County, has been subject to a voluntary recall due to concerns about bird flu, according to the California Department of Public Health. This news comes shortly after consumers already had to worry about a holiday egg shortage due to bird flu. It's also hot on the heels of meat recalls across the U.S. due to E. Coli.

Bird flu is caused by the H5N1 virus and causes a number of symptoms such as red eyes, cough, and a fever. Measures such as bird flu vaccinations for poultry, like those proposed in 2023, may also help prevent the further spread of this disease. Otherwise, avoiding affected products is your best bet to stay safe.

Luckily, as of yet, no illnesses have been reported due to consuming the milk. However, after routine testing showed that a bottle of Raw Farm's milk being sold in retail locations was affected by the bacteria, it's best to avoid consuming the milk.