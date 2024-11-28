The Absolute Worst Egg Recalls That Hit America

Eggs: They're one of the most common ingredients out there, and one of the riskiest too. When you handle, prepare, and store eggs correctly, they're completely safe — and the vast majority of the eggs in our grocery stores can be consumed without any fears. Unfortunately, though, there have been multiple occasions when that hasn't been the case, leading to some absolutely enormous recalls of eggs across the United States. In some situations, hundreds of millions of eggs have had to be tracked down by manufacturers and retailers, with dozens of people becoming seriously ill as a result of eating them.

The usual suspect when it comes to egg recalls is Salmonella contamination, due to the contact that the shells can have with bird droppings when they're laid. While they're normally scrubbed clean of Salmonella before they reach the store, there's no guarantee that it won't remain on the outside or get inside the shell, due to the chicken itself harboring bacteria. In other cases, eggs have been contaminated with Listeria, another common bacteria that can cause unpleasant food poisoning symptoms, with Listeria poisoning especially common with pre-cooked hard-boiled eggs.