What's So Special About Raw Milk (And Is It Safe)?

You might have seen raw milk in the news lately and wondered what exactly it is. In point of fact, it's pretty simple: Raw milk is just milk that hasn't undergone a heating process known as pasteurization, which is designed to kill off harmful bacteria. Buying raw milk is legal in a lot of U.S. states, but is it safe to drink raw milk? According to most health experts, the answer is no.

These experts note that raw milk is a health risk for a variety of reasons. Much like eating raw liver, raw milk carries with it a serious risk of foodborne illness, resulting in symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, as the FDA makes clear. It can be particularly deadly for children, pregnant women, the immunocompromised, and the elderly. It can also cause outbreaks, such as in 2014, when listeria illness and death were linked to raw milk from a Pennsylvania organic farm.

Advocates at the Raw Milk Institute, however, argue that "carefully produced raw milk has numerous health advantages over pasteurized milk." These advantages are allegedly that raw milk is more nutritious, easier to digest, possesses probiotics, strengthens the immune system, and helps to prevent or treat conditions like asthma and allergies. They also assert that raw milk is easier for those with lactose intolerance to drink.