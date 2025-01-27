Yes, Condensed Milk Can Go Bad. Here's How Long It Takes

Condensed milk might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of kitchen essentials, but it is one of those groceries with a surprisingly long shelf life. Unopened cans can last anywhere from 12 to 18 months in a cool, dry spot, often well beyond its printed date. In fact, unopened cans are usually still safe to consume for 1–2 years after the "best-by" date, as long as they're stored well. This longevity is thanks to its low water content and high sugar levels — a combination that helps fend off bacteria. And because it doesn't require refrigeration, it's an ingredient worth keeping around.

The shelf life doesn't end once the can is open, either. If stored in an airtight container and kept in the fridge, condensed milk can remain good for up to two weeks. While its texture might thicken slightly as it ages, it's still perfectly safe to use. That said, freezing isn't the best option — doing so can destabilize its creamy consistency. Whether it's unopened in the pantry or half-used in the fridge, proper storage is the key to making it last.

But why does condensed milk outlast other dairy products? The answer is its composition. The science behind it is more interesting than you'd expect — especially when you know how (and why) condensed milk was actually made in the first place.