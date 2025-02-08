21 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Donuts
A great man once said, "it's time to make the donuts," but let's be real — who has time to make donuts or even coffee most days? Most of us just stop by Dunkin' or the grocery store for premade pastries. However, while we live in a world where we can get essentially any food at any time of day within minutes, this convenience doesn't always mean flavor or flare. That's why I've created this list of ways to upgrade your store-bought donuts that will make an already stellar treat shine even brighter.
Whether you're an Entenmann's fanatic, a Hostess devotee, or you have a favorite supermarket bakery option that you love, I'm here to show you 21 ways to improve upon the greatness that is the donut. Yes, you can add some toppings, but let's think bigger — waffles and french toast to trifle modifications and cake pops. Who knew?
Don't let the traditional keep you in a (donut) box. From intended creations for brunch to creative ways to use your leftovers, this article is sure to make you smile, one donut at a time.
1. Whip up a homemade glaze
There is something so delicious, simple, and classic about a glazed donut, and if your local store doesn't have this option, you can easily make your own. With only a few simple ingredients like milk/cream, confectioners' sugar, salt, and vanilla extract, you can make a killer homemade glaze to upgrade your donuts. Whisk together and get dipping.
However, this article is supposed to be about ease, so for a simpler option, you can use a store-bought glaze, too, like the kind you'd find packaged with cinnamon rolls. Heat this one up in microwave, and you have yourself a quick upgrade. Can't find this option at your local store? Top your donut with some condensed and evaporated milk, and you'll get the same effect with a sweet addition.
2. Make it Greek with honey and fruit
The Greeks know how to do sweet right, and I'm suggesting that same vibe for your next donut day. Drizzle some honey over the top of a cake donut, and add some fresh fruit to your plate. This is a simple way to make a store-bought pastry feel classy. However, you don't have to stop at cake donuts; chocolate would be an epic experience, too. Who doesn't love a raspberry and chocolate combo?
The same goes for your honey of choice. There are so many amazing flavors out there to try, from Mike's Hot Honey for a little kick to something more refined like a lavender or ginger blend. Pair with your favorite berries — strawberries give me that jelly donut vibe — and eat up.
3. Use pantry items like jellies and jams
Most of the donuts you'll find pre-made in stores are your typical cake donuts, glazed, and chocolate. While there are some fancy grocery bakeries out there, they are far and few between. If you can't find a good jelly donut at the store, grab your preferred jam, preserves, or jelly and use it to upgrade your favorite store-bought creation.
There are a few clever ways to make this option work. Cut the donut in half and make a sweet sandwich, layering the jelly inside. More simply, you can slather it right on top or dip as you eat. Take this combination up a notch by heating up your donut and your jelly before eating to give the jelly a more luxurious taste and texture that mimics that of a jelly donut or danish come straight out of the oven.
4. You can never go wrong with chocolate
It doesn't matter what type of donut you love, we can promise it will go down better with chocolate — even if it's already a chocolate donut. You can find a pre-made drizzle while you shop for your donuts, like Hershey's syrup or Ghirardelli, but you can also get a little creative and melt your favorite chips. Semi-sweet, dark, milk, white — they all have their place.
Drizzle your melted chocolate on top, or, better yet, coat the entire top with a thick layer of the sweet, sweet liquid. White chocolate would pair well with raspberry jam, and dark chocolate would pair well with a cake donut and some sprinkles for color. For another out-of-the-box option, grab some ice cream shell dip for a crunchy mouthfeel.
5. Store-bought frosting for store-bought donuts
Cakes, cupcakes, and even cookies get the elevated treatment of a frosting topping. Why not add the same flare to your donuts? There are some donuts that come ready with frosting on them, but they may not always be available, or they may not have the flavor you like. An easy way to upgrade your store-bought donuts is with store-bought frosting. Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, confetti — there are a ton of options out there to suit every palate. Decorate the top, rip and dip, or cut your donut in half and make a delicious donut sandwich.
Frosting is also the perfect topping for enjoying some extras, too. I'm thinking strawberry frosting with some real strawberries thrown into the mix. You'll find a lot more ideas on this list — from sprinkles to candy — so keep reading!
6. Add sprinkles for color and crunch
I know what you're thinking — some donuts already have sprinkles, and what do they really add to a donut? My answer: everything. Yes, you've probably seen the usual chocolate or strawberry frosted with colored sprinkles, but there are more complex sprinkles in this world to be explored.
While colored sprinkles are the norm, take the kids to the store and note all the options because there are more than you think. You can go the easy route and buy something like confetti frosting that already has the sprinkles inside, but don't miss out on decorative options like nonpareils, dragées, and even sprinkles in the shapes of stars, heats, animals, and more. Get creative with this one!
7. Top with your favorite candy
Adding candy to your store-bought donuts feels like a no brainer. Start simple with M&Ms, Reeses Pieces, and even Skittles if you're here for fruit fanfare. To elevate your candy game, grab some of your favorite bars and chop them up. Peanut butter cups, Snickers, Milky Way, Kit Kat — there is no end in sight to the possibilities here. Mix and match or stay a purist. It's your donut to decorate.
You don't have to stop at the popular candy bars either. Grab a decadent dark chocolate bar and mix and match with other candies or even something savory like pretzels. You won't know if you've found a new love until you try it.
8. Crumble up some cookies
Just like with candy, you can create another sweet and crunchy at-home topping with cookies. With a frosting or glaze base and the promise of the cookie aisle in your local store, a multitude of combinations are right at your fingertips.
You can play it safe and easy with store-bought cookies, such as Oreos and Chips Ahoy. A chocolate donut with vanilla frosting topped with crumbled Oreos sounds divine! However, you can also get a little fancy and cook up your own. There's nothing like a homemade chocolate chip cookie, but a sugar cookie or snicker doodle would be nothing short of delicious, especially paired with a cider donut.
9. Get savory with pretzels
When brainstorming options for this article, I immediately thought about one of my favorite chocolate bars from Aldi — Choceur's Salted Pretzel Pieces. In my mind, this is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. Why not translate this perfection into donut form?
Adding pretzels to your donut's decor is a no brainer. Like the picture above, create something seasonal. However, crumbling them up and adding them as a topping to your favorite glaze, frosting, or chocolate sauce also does the trick. Use can buy a pre-made chocolate covered option for an even sweeter addition. My favorite is from Godiva and never disappoint.
10. Convert to a cake pop
I love the birthday cake pop from Starbucks, which became my inspiration for the next store-bought donut use on this list. Did you know you can easily convert cake donuts into these delicious treats in just a few simple steps? Sub leftover donuts for cake, chopping them up and molding them into balls. From here, you can choose to decorate with store-bought frosting or use a glaze or melted down candy coating like the pros.
If you're really short on time, you can always use donuts holes in a pinch. Grab some sticks, and decorate as you please. Donuts just became so much more fun to eat!
11. Drizzle some peanut butter on top
For me, adding peanut butter means adding extra protein to oatmeal, crackers, and now — donuts. Warm up your brand of choice (I'm a Jif girl) in the microwave and drizzle it on top. I'd suggest pairing this addition with a chocolate glazed, but don't let me stop you from your own personal innovations.
Things can get really creative with the addition of some crushed up peanuts sprinkled on top, too. And hey, you can also pay homage to your favorite childhood sandwich with a scoop of jelly. Chocolate, jam, candy toppings — they all work with the versatility of PB.
12. Make mini trifles
There are many variations of dessert trifles, but most contain some type of cake, fruit, custard, and whipped cream. Why not sub out the cake and put your favorite donut into the game? Chop up your chosen donut, then` match the flavor profile with your extras.
Plain cake donuts can work with any profile, offering a classic taste with endless possibilities when it comes to toppings. However, you could also lean chocolate and use a chocolate pudding or mousse as a compliment to the rich cake donut. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries — they all pair well. Mix and match as you please1
13. Create a donut ice cream sandwich
There has to be at least one sandwich on this list, and I'm giving it to the ice creams. What better way to upgrade your donut than by turning it into an ice cream sandwich? The best part — it's super easy.
Cut your donut in half, fill it with a few scoops of your favorite ice cream, and you have yourself a solid dessert. Think strawberry paired with a plain donut, cookie dough paired with a glazed donut, and some salted caramel paired with a chocolate cake donut. You could even buy a few types of donuts and mix and match the tops and bottoms.
14. Put a playful twist on a parfait
Parfaits typically involve fruit, yogurt, and granola, but dessert options may add some ice cream in there, too. How does this relate to donuts? Well, there's a twist on this classic parfait that's a must-try, and it involves subbing out the gritty granola for delicious donut pieces.
The fillings are completely up to you. Start with a plain cake donut, then add some Greek yogurt, berries, and some chia seeds. For a more decadent twist, think glazed or even a powered donut, layered with some ice cream, whipped cream, and cacao nibs for added depth. From grilled peaches to cherry cheesecake, the parfait possibilities here are endless.
15. Repurpose your donuts into waffles
This one is a lot easier than it sounds. Take your donut (I vote glazed) and put it right into the waffle maker. Once it's cooked to your liking, top it with your favorite fruit, syrup or chocolate drizzles, candy, whipped cream, or whatever else floats your waffle boat.
If you want to stray farther off the beaten path, add some fried chicken and maple syrup for a truly unique foodie experience. But hey, you can always keep it simple with a scoop of your favorite ice cream and chocolate topping. Whatever can be done with waffles can be done with donuts.
16. Why not add a caramel topping?
Caramel makes apples, chocolate candy, and even coffee better, so why not add some to your favorite donut? Drizzle a little or a lot on top of your donut to add some extra sweetness and a textual component, too. For this upgrade, you can buy caramel topping from the store or heat up your favorite candies to make your own glaze. Add some crushed pretzels and chocolate pieces on top for an extra special pastry treat.
The no brainer with caramel is adding some salt, which I highly recommend. While a plain cake donut seems like an ideal choice, don't be afraid to try a chocolate base, too!
17. Fry up some french toast donuts
Hear me out — French toast uses bread (obviously). Why not switch out the classic brioche for a donut base instead? Follow the same basic steps for French Toast, coating your donut slices or pieces in an egg wash. Then fry them up and you have a new and improved morning delicacy!
For toppings, you can really have fun here. I suggest adding some powered sugar with any donut option, but you can go all out and add fruit, syrups, or jellies. Think chocolate donut base with berries and whipped cream or keep it classic with your favorite fruit and maple syrup. I'm also thinking bacon bits for the savory-lovers out there, but no need to go overboard if that's not quite your thing.
18. Cook up a creative take on bread pudding
Creating a donut twist on bread pudding is easy. Essentially, you're swapping out the bread and replacing it with the donuts of your choice. I typically use leftover cider donuts, but I think cinnamon and sugar would add a comparable flare when it comes to texture and taste.
Chop up your donuts, then add eggs, half and half, and a few other ingredients for the perfect brunch dish that will impress your friends. The custard will soak into the donuts just like bread, offering up a sweeter take on traditional bread pudding. This one's as easy as, well, not pie, but you get the idea.
19. Go a little nutty
Who says donuts can't be healthy? Nuts are a great source of protein, so this is your excuse to add some to your store-bought donuts for a nutritious upgrade.
You'll want to select a sticky base for your nuts — something like honey for natural sugar or a homemade glaze for a sweet addition — then sprinkle on your favorite nuts. Crushed almonds, pecans, pistachios, and macadamia are all great choices; whatever makes you smile works for this upgrade. Candied or chocolate-coated nuts would be a fun addition, too, adding another layer of sweetness into the profile with that coated crunch for an epic mouthfeel.
20. Everyone loves bacon
A sweet and savory combo will never let you down, and that's exactly where bacon enters this donut decorating chat. While you can simply sprinkle some bacon bits on top of a glazed donut, take it a step further by adding some maple syrup to that glaze. Now this is a breakfast I can get on board with.
For a crunchy addition, you could buy candied bacon or candy it yourself for an extra special twist. A little brown sugar in the oven goes a long way, but don't get caught up on sweet flavors alone. Adding some cayenne and red pepper flakes offer a spicy edge that will set your donuts apart.
21. Breakfast meets donuts with cereal
Have you ever eaten a Fruity Pebbles donut? If not, you're missing out. Sprinkle some of this sweet cereal on top of your glaze or vanilla frosting, and I promise you won't be sorry. This flavor profile also works with cereals like Fruit Loops, Apple Jacks, and even Lucky Charms. However, I'm sure your hunger cravings can find another solid option, too.
If fruit isn't your thing, there are an array of other cereals that work. Chocolate frosted or glazed donuts work perfectly with a cereal like Cocoa Puffs or Cocoa Pebbles. Let the kids go crazy in the cereal aisle and create their own donut innovations.