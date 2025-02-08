21 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Donuts

A great man once said, "it's time to make the donuts," but let's be real — who has time to make donuts or even coffee most days? Most of us just stop by Dunkin' or the grocery store for premade pastries. However, while we live in a world where we can get essentially any food at any time of day within minutes, this convenience doesn't always mean flavor or flare. That's why I've created this list of ways to upgrade your store-bought donuts that will make an already stellar treat shine even brighter.

Whether you're an Entenmann's fanatic, a Hostess devotee, or you have a favorite supermarket bakery option that you love, I'm here to show you 21 ways to improve upon the greatness that is the donut. Yes, you can add some toppings, but let's think bigger — waffles and french toast to trifle modifications and cake pops. Who knew?

Don't let the traditional keep you in a (donut) box. From intended creations for brunch to creative ways to use your leftovers, this article is sure to make you smile, one donut at a time.