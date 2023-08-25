The Easy Tip You Need For Making Professional-Looking Cake Pops
Making cake pops isn't an easy feat. Although it looks like it shouldn't be hard, it's all too easy to wind up with drippy, goopy-looking cake pops that aren't exactly what you were going for. Luckily, although cake pops can be tricky to decorate properly, there are a couple of tips and tricks you can use to help make delicious and dreamy-looking desserts.
A few things you can do to help your cake pops look professional include using specific ingredients or adding a dash of oil to the chocolate coating. You can also try placing the cake pops in the freezer for a couple of minutes before you get onto the coating part. These steps will help create cake pops that look as good as they taste. But more on that later.
Here's what else you need to know about making gorgeous cake pops that are worthy of your next party. Plus, here's a little bit of background on who cooked up the first cake pops.
A little bit of background on cake pops
Before we dive into tips and tricks on making professional-looking cake pops, let's take a second to go over some of the history of these party-pleasing desserts. Cake pops are by no means an ancient invention, having been created back in 2011.
The inventor of this dessert is a woman named Angie Dudley, and interestingly enough, she's not a professional baker. Instead, Angie Dudley is a graphic designer who just has a passion for baking. Due to her love of making desserts, Angie decided to create a blog, which later became a cookbook. The blog is where she first debuted her recipe for cake pops.
Today, cake pops are a world phenomenon. Not only has Angie Dudley become a New York Times Bestseller who was invited on the Martha Stewart Cooking Show, but her recipe has also been picked up by bakeries around the globe. Whether it's Starbucks or a local bakery you're headed to, you should have no problem finding one of these treats.
Easy ways to make your cake pops look great
With the background out of the way, let's get into how to make professional-looking cake pops. As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest things to think about is the ingredients you use for your cake pops. For starters, instead of using whatever chocolate you have in the cupboard, use candy melts for the chocolate coating on your cake pops. Candy melts are designed for making confections, meaning they melt down without clumps. The result is that the chocolate coating on your cake pops looks much smoother.
Another easy way to get your cake pops looking great is to add a dash of oil to the chocolate coating. Vegetable oil helps keep your melted chocolate or candy melts smooth and glossy, which not only makes it easier to dip your cake pops but also makes the final result look better.
Besides focusing on the ingredients, you can also pop your cake pops in the freezer before you coat them in chocolate. Just freezing them for 10 minutes helps the cake balls firm up, making it easier for you to dip them without them crumbling.