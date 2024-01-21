Elevate Your Morning Cream Of Wheat With A Decadent Glaze
We all have one of two go-to breakfast staples we rely on day in and day out. For some, eggs and cereal reign supreme but when the weather turns cold, many of us rely on tummy-warming options to start our day. If you've already learned how to make perfect oatmeal, you may be up for changing the constituents of your morning breakfast bowl. To those of you up for trying a different option, you may want to consider farina or semolina wheat porridge. Of all the brands available, Cream of Wheat tends to be a popular option for its impeccably light and soft grain feel. Yet, like oatmeal, without additional ingredients or toppings, this alternative bowl of goodness lacks flavor. Why not top your next steaming bowl of Cream of Wheat with a luscious yet perfectly spiced glaze?
To transform your standard bowl of creamed wheat into a tasty, memorable breakfast, you must draw inspiration from your favorite baked goods. By adorning your morning porridge with a simple brown sugar topping and sweet milky glaze, your Cream of Wheat is well on its way to becoming a delicious cinnamon roll alternative. All you need to do is prepare a standard bowl of morning porridge and use these sweet treat toppings to cover and melt within those fluffy layers of grain. Before we reveal a few ways to elevate your cinnamon-roll-inspired farina, let's uncover how to make a tasty and impactful glaze for tomorrow morning's Cream of Wheat.
Use a simple homemade glaze to upgrade Cream of Wheat
Fortunately, there are a few different ways you can make a tasty glaze for your next bowl of farina. If you're looking to keep the process as simple as possible, add a bit of brown sugar, cinnamon, and melted butter together in a small bowl, and then make a quick powdered sugar glaze by combining a specialized ratio of powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. While using a whisk to ensure a silky smooth glaze is essential, if a thicker glaze is what you're after, use more powdered sugar. On the contrary, if you want a glaze that evenly permeates every grain of farina, you may want to add more milk. Once both toppings have been prepped, you can add them to your freshly prepared Cream of Wheat.
If you want a more visually appealing bowl of porridge, you can also use the topping recipe for pressure cooker cinnamon roll steel-cut oats. About 30 minutes before you plan on eating, take the cream cheese out of the refrigerator to soften. With a handheld mixer or whisk, combine cream cheese, milk, and powdered sugar. Use this type of glaze if you want to be able to create an eye-appealing swirl on your Cream of Wheat. The addition of cream cheese also gives this glaze a richer consistency. Now that you know how to dress up your next bowl of porridge, how else can you level up Cream of Wheat?
How to make delicious Cream of Wheat every single time
Even though cinnamon spiced Cream of Wheat with powdered sugar glaze may be the next best thing to buttery cinnamon rolls, there are a few tips worth following when making this specialized breakfast. To make basic Cream of Wheat all you truly need is a small portion of water or milk and some salt. Yet, if you want to set yourself up for sweet success from the start, use milk for a creamier finish and add in a teaspoon or two of sugar and a bit of vanilla extract to give your porridge a sweet and creamy taste.
Beyond jazzing up the standard Cream of Wheat recipe, you might also want to include more tasty ingredients for added texture and flavor. Before allowing your Cream of Wheat to set, throw in a handful of raisins or dried cranberries to give your porridge a nice burst of fruity flavor. You may even want to learn how to toast nuts perfectly in the microwave so you can sprinkle some on top of your newfound breakfast bowl. Alternatively, if you don't want to try and replicate cinnamon rolls in farina form, you can also adorn your glaze-topped Cream of Wheat with a dollop or two of your favorite jam. With a perfectly sweet glaze, your daily Cream of Wheat can be transformed into many delicious meals.