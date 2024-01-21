Elevate Your Morning Cream Of Wheat With A Decadent Glaze

We all have one of two go-to breakfast staples we rely on day in and day out. For some, eggs and cereal reign supreme but when the weather turns cold, many of us rely on tummy-warming options to start our day. If you've already learned how to make perfect oatmeal, you may be up for changing the constituents of your morning breakfast bowl. To those of you up for trying a different option, you may want to consider farina or semolina wheat porridge. Of all the brands available, Cream of Wheat tends to be a popular option for its impeccably light and soft grain feel. Yet, like oatmeal, without additional ingredients or toppings, this alternative bowl of goodness lacks flavor. Why not top your next steaming bowl of Cream of Wheat with a luscious yet perfectly spiced glaze?

To transform your standard bowl of creamed wheat into a tasty, memorable breakfast, you must draw inspiration from your favorite baked goods. By adorning your morning porridge with a simple brown sugar topping and sweet milky glaze, your Cream of Wheat is well on its way to becoming a delicious cinnamon roll alternative. All you need to do is prepare a standard bowl of morning porridge and use these sweet treat toppings to cover and melt within those fluffy layers of grain. Before we reveal a few ways to elevate your cinnamon-roll-inspired farina, let's uncover how to make a tasty and impactful glaze for tomorrow morning's Cream of Wheat.