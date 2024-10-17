How Prue Leith Transforms Leftovers Into Decadent Dessert Trifles
If you're anything like us, you probably know Prue Leith best from the white tent surrounded by luscious green fields that's home to the ever-so-heartwarming Great British Baking Show. But while we might know Leith for co-hosting and judging every Pastry Week delight (and technical challenge failure), she's also known for many other accomplishments throughout her long career, including running businesses, creating a culinary institute, working as a food columnist, and more. Needless to say, she knows her stuff. And according to her 2024 book "Life's Too Short To Stuff A Mushroom," she especially knows her stuff when it comes to trifles — "Rather egotistically, I consider myself the trifle queen!" Leith writes.
But don't be intimidated by her credentials. Despite surely having the knowledge and skill to create an elaborate version of this classic British dessert, which typically features layers of alcohol-soaked cake, fruit, and custard or cream, she's just as good at helping readers make a quick, simple trifle out of over-baked cake or leftover desserts.
You may have guessed it, but if not, here's the key: Your over-baked cake dough, slightly stale cookies, unused croissants or any other pastry will become the "cake" base of your dessert. You can even use leftover wedding cake for a gourmet trifle. The pastry base formed from your leftovers will be softened by the alcohol soak, custard or cream layers, and from there, all you have to do is decorate.
Getting creative with the layers of a trifle
There are four main parts of a trifle: The cake, the soak (alcohol or syrup), the cream, and the fruit or other toppings. Prue Leith's recycling of dessert leftovers takes care of the first part, but she takes a use-what-you-have approach to the other layers as well.
After crumbling the dessert base of your choice into your trifle cup — or cake dish, if you're making a larger trifle to feed a crowd — the next step is to choose your liquid. Leith recommends a small amount of sherry, brandy, rum, or coffee or fruit liqueur. Some people brush the alcohol on with a small basting brush, while others soak the cake entirely. For a non-alcoholic option, you can also use a non-alcoholic aperitif, orange juice, or simple syrup. When it comes to the cream, Leith made a point in her book to note that she's not above using store-bought whipped cream or custard. You can also use instant pudding mix for a truly creamy trifle. Add some fruits, nuts, chocolate, or anything else your heart desires, and then repeat. "I mostly just assemble anything I have from the larder and pile the lot on — and I think it looks wonderful," Leith writes.
A classic trifle typically has three or four layers, but just keep layering until whichever dish you're using is full. There are no hard rules, but using a glass dish is the most fun option so that you can see each of the layers of your leftovers-turned-trifle.