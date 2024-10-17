How Prue Leith Transforms Leftovers Into Decadent Dessert Trifles

If you're anything like us, you probably know Prue Leith best from the white tent surrounded by luscious green fields that's home to the ever-so-heartwarming Great British Baking Show. But while we might know Leith for co-hosting and judging every Pastry Week delight (and technical challenge failure), she's also known for many other accomplishments throughout her long career, including running businesses, creating a culinary institute, working as a food columnist, and more. Needless to say, she knows her stuff. And according to her 2024 book "Life's Too Short To Stuff A Mushroom," she especially knows her stuff when it comes to trifles — "Rather egotistically, I consider myself the trifle queen!" Leith writes.

But don't be intimidated by her credentials. Despite surely having the knowledge and skill to create an elaborate version of this classic British dessert, which typically features layers of alcohol-soaked cake, fruit, and custard or cream, she's just as good at helping readers make a quick, simple trifle out of over-baked cake or leftover desserts.

You may have guessed it, but if not, here's the key: Your over-baked cake dough, slightly stale cookies, unused croissants or any other pastry will become the "cake" base of your dessert. You can even use leftover wedding cake for a gourmet trifle. The pastry base formed from your leftovers will be softened by the alcohol soak, custard or cream layers, and from there, all you have to do is decorate.