6 Gluten-Free Items You Can Snag At Panera Bread

Dining out can be a source of frustration for anyone who has gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, especially when deciding where to eat with friends. Once you find a couple of places you know are safe, it's hard to deviate. Even when you do, a bakery cafe like Panera Bread is one of the last places you might agree to go. Gluten-free options don't typically come to mind when thinking about a restaurant chain with the word "bread" in its name, so you might be surprised to learn that this one has some gluten-free dishes on its menu.

Bear in mind that Panera Bread has the following disclaimer on its website regarding allergens: "Please note that we cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens because we use shared equipment and handle common allergens throughout our supply chain and bakery-cafe." Because of the possibility of cross-contact, you might not want to eat at this restaurant if you can't tolerate even the smallest amount of gluten. But with that in mind, Daily Meal has scoured Panera Bread's allergen guide to find meals and snacks that are inherently free of gluten based on their ingredients.