6 Gluten-Free Items You Can Snag At Panera Bread
Dining out can be a source of frustration for anyone who has gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, especially when deciding where to eat with friends. Once you find a couple of places you know are safe, it's hard to deviate. Even when you do, a bakery cafe like Panera Bread is one of the last places you might agree to go. Gluten-free options don't typically come to mind when thinking about a restaurant chain with the word "bread" in its name, so you might be surprised to learn that this one has some gluten-free dishes on its menu.
Bear in mind that Panera Bread has the following disclaimer on its website regarding allergens: "Please note that we cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens because we use shared equipment and handle common allergens throughout our supply chain and bakery-cafe." Because of the possibility of cross-contact, you might not want to eat at this restaurant if you can't tolerate even the smallest amount of gluten. But with that in mind, Daily Meal has scoured Panera Bread's allergen guide to find meals and snacks that are inherently free of gluten based on their ingredients.
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
As a classic favorite at Panera Bread, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad is a delightful gluten-free bowl of sweet and savory ingredients, making it a fantastic go-to. It's made on a bed of mixed greens and then is topped with red grape tomatoes, red onions, and seasoned grilled chicken. What makes the salad so unique, though, is the added combination of apple chips, feta, and roasted pecans. For the dressing, you get a sweet and tangy white balsamic vinaigrette, which is available in stores as a dressing and marinade.
You can also always customize the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad to your liking. You have the option to remove included ingredients, request specific ingredients, or switch to a different dressing.
Ranch Cobb Salad
Those who don't like sweet flavors in their salads but still want a gluten-free option will enjoy the Ranch Cobb Salad, which is available for less than $10 at some nationwide locations. It's a relatively new addition that came with Panera Bread's big menu changes in 2024, and diners remark how delicious and filling it is. Similar to the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, it has a bed of greens, but it's topped with red grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and feta. What makes it a Cobb, though, are the hard-boiled egg and chopped bacon. And, of course, it's served with ranch dressing.
Like with Panera Bread's other salads, you can add, remove, and switch ingredients. Some people like adding avocado, cucumber, and/or olives. Just make sure you stick to the gluten-free ones, and don't hesitate to discuss which ingredients don't contain gluten with a staff member if you're unsure.
Hearty Fireside Chili
Even after Panera Bread launched its biggest-ever menu change in April 2024, the restaurant continues to add new offerings. The Hearty Fireside Chili was an addition to the fall menu in September 2024, and it's one of the more robust gluten-free dishes you can get. Boasting rich and savory flavor, the chili is made with beef stock and a chipotle base of red chili peppers, chipotle peppers, and other dried peppers, while green chili peppers and fire-roasted tomatoes are added for good measure. Also, the chili features beef, kidney beans, and onions, and it's further seasoned with chili powder, cilantro, cumin, and garlic.
Customers praise the chili for being more chunky than soupy and for having a good balance of spice. If you decide to get a bowl (not the bread bowl, of course) of the Hearty Fireside Chili, you can get a bag of Panera chips (just make sure they are gluten-free). It's the perfect salty, crunchy complement to a soup bursting with flavor, and you can even use the chips for scooping.
Autumn Squash Soup
Although it's only available seasonally, the Autumn Squash Soup at Panera Bread is a returning customer favorite. The restaurant simmers pumpkin and butternut squash in a vegetable broth and adds a combination of apple juice, cinnamon, honey, and curry powder for depth of flavor. The soup also contains onions and ginger puree, and a sweet cream is added for richness and texture. Then, it's served with a sprinkle of roasted salted pumpkin seeds on top.
While some people crave the Autumn Squash Soup and can't wait for it to return to the menu during fall, others are put off because it reminds them too much of baby food. Luckily, you can ask for a sample before you commit to ordering a cup or bowl.
On the other hand, Daily Meal tried several Panera Bread soups from the grocery store, and the autumn squash was our favorite. We thought the spices balanced the sweetness and that it's one of the best soups you can get at the store. Plus, it's also gluten-free, allowing you to enjoy the restaurant's autumn squash soup at home.
Greek yogurt and fruit
Each of the salads and soups at Panera Bread comes with a side item. Of course, if you're trying to eat a well-balanced diet, there are some side items to avoid ordering at chain sandwich shops because they generally aren't the most nutritional, like cookies and chips. Fortunately, the Greek yogurt and fruit options at Panera Bread give you more nutritional alternatives that are also gluten-free.
The Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries Parfait (available as an add-on from the menu rather than an included meal side option) comes with fresh blueberries and strawberries, so it pairs well with many of the salads and soups. Along with vitamins and minerals from the fruit, the yogurt contains live active cultures to support a healthy gut. The parfait does contain oats, which are technically gluten-free but run a risk of cross-contact during harvest, so use your best judgment.
If you don't like Greek yogurt, the restaurant menu and meal side options include a fruit cup of fresh cantaloupe, honeydew, and pineapple. You can even get an apple or banana as your side item instead. On the other hand, you can order the parfait and fruit items as quick gluten-free snacks during the day.