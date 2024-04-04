Panera's Making Some Big Changes In 2024

Panera Bread has announced via press release that 2024 is going to bring with it a substantial overhaul of the chain's menu, with the changes taking effect April 4. How substantial? The press release proclaims it's the most significant batch of changes the menu has undergone in Panera's entire history, with numerous new items being introduced and several others getting the ax.

But why is such a big shake-up is happening now? Kate Sherman Diamond, a Panera representative, told Daily Meal that it's all based on feedback from customers and employees: "The new era at Panera is the biggest menu transformation in our brand history and is a journey we began last summer. We've listened to over 30,000 guests and team members about what they love most about us — this led us to refocus on our core menu offerings, bringing new innovations, more in every bite, and better value in our soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese."

Hardcore Panera regulars will likely have their own opinions on the actual value of the changes and want to know as much as they can about what to expect from the new Panera menu. Here's a breakdown of the biggest changes we know about.