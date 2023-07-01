Avoid Ordering These Items At Chain Sandwich Shops

Sauces are the spice of sandwiches; they dress up plain subs to give them entirely new flavors. But, do you know what's really in that sauce bottle?

First, be aware of the potential for germs, which can develop from poor cleaning practices. "NOT AT MY STORE, but I had an employee who came from a different franchised Subway, and he told me at his store they never washed sauce bottles, just refilled it with more sauce," claimed a Subway employee on Reddit. "Which is gross if you have weeks old mayo just stuck to the side of the bottle and you're putting new mayo inside. It grossed me out." In light of this revelation, perhaps ask for condiment packets rather than the "fresh" sauce options.

The extra calories and sugars hidden in seemingly small portions create another sneaky sauce situation. For instance, the chipotle mayo for a medium sub at Port of Subs has a whopping 380 calories and 42 grams of fat. Keep in mind that, according the Mayo Clinic, it's recommended the average person only consume between 44 and 78 grams of fat per day. Opting for a sauce that has fewer calories is a good option but keep the sugars in mind. A 2-ounce portion of the sriracha sauce from Port of Subs is only 59 calories but has 12 grams of sugar. At Subway, the sweet onion teriyaki sauce has 30 calories, but has 8 grams of sugar including 6 grams of added sugar. According to the American Heart Association, too much sugar in one's daily diet can lead to heart disease, cancer, and obesity.