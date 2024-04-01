We Tried 9 Panera Bread Soups From The Grocery Store And This Is Our Favorite

It's always great to have soup on hand for a quick meal, whether you're feeling under the weather or simply in a lunch break crunch. Soup is as old and reliable as a meal gets, and Panera Bread is a trusted name in the world of quick-service chains that serve nutritious soups and salads. But just how good is Panera Bread's grocery store soup line? That's what I'm here to discuss today.

I went to a local grocery store and picked up all of the Panera Bread soup flavors available at that location. Over a handful of days, I tasted each of the varieties to see which ones I liked, and which ones I would never buy again. The results surprised me. For some of these soups, the difference in quality between what you'd get from a Panera Bread restaurant and what you'd get from the supermarket is significant.

Ultimately, I tried nine flavors of Panera Bread soup from the grocery store, ranking them based on their flavor and texture. Many were disappointing, but one shone through as my favorite.