13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Frozen Fish

Thanks to home freezers, we all spend far less time at the grocery store than our great-grandparents did. That, and the modern world lets us enjoy good-quality fish without investing in coastal real estate; if you want to talk about technology that was a good idea, you want to talk about the technology that makes it possible to have a decent shrimp dish while admiring the Nebraska plains or the view from the Rocky Mountains.

It might seem counterintuitive, but the "fresh" fish you buy may have been frozen first — and conversely, frozen fish is often more fresh than the "fresh" fish in the grocery store. That's thanks to the heroic work of the fishers who flash-freeze their catches, and thanks to the less heroic work of the fishmongers who let unfrozen fish sit for days on the seafood counter. We're not saying to never buy fresh fish. We're just saying that you don't need to be skittish about buying frozen. Cooking frozen fish comes with its own set of techniques, though, and it's important to avoid these common mistakes.