The Salmon Marinating Mistake To Avoid At All Costs

In order to understand why this happens, it's important to understand what marinades actually do from a scientific standpoint. Everyone knows one point of a marinade is to add a nice pop of flavor to the outside of another food (although the flavor won't penetrate deep into the meat, so it's better to use a thinner cut). But that's not the only purpose of marinades; they also tenderize meat as the acid or sugar enzymes break down the meat's connective surface proteins. Fruit juice marinades will have even more of an effect here than acids, but even an acid will tenderize the outside of a protein. When it comes to something like steak, pork, or chicken, this breakdown is what you want, as it results in an extremely tender dinner. But fish is a lot softer than beef or chicken to begin with, and too much of this breakdown is going to turn it into absolute mush.

That's not even mentioning the other problem: It's going to make it overcooked if you're using any type of citrus like lemon or lime juice. See, citrus has a specific effect on seafood where it "cooks" it without heat; this principle is the entire concept behind ceviche. If you cook it on top of that, it's likely to wind up overcooked.