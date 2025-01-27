14 Discontinued Pringles Flavors We Wish Would Come Back
Do you have a favorite Pringles flavor? Of course you do — everyone does. Whether you're an Original guy or a Sour Cream & Onion girl, we've all got our go-to when it comes to these chips, and there are plenty of popular Pringles flavors to choose from. It appears, though, that Pringles has applied its old slogan of "Once you pop, you can't stop" — which was used to describe the chips' moreish nature — to its attitude toward putting new varieties out. Over the years, Pringles has released dozens upon dozens of flavors at a frankly wild rate, leaving customers sometimes unable to keep up with the vast selection on offer.
So it's little wonder that Pringles is also constantly assessing which flavors aren't hitting the spot and need to be removed from its product selection. As a result, many Pringles flavors have spent mere moments being on sale before Kellogg's, the company who owns the brand, has opted to discontinue them. Other Pringles flavors have lasted way longer than you think, but have still been cruelly and unceremoniously axed, leaving a lot of people very unhappy. In this article, we're taking a peek at those Pringles flavors that deserve another spin.
1. Jalapeño Pringles
We may not ever know exactly why Pringles discontinued its jalapeño flavor, but what we do know is that a lot of people weren't happy with the decision. Jalapeño Pringles first appeared back in 2005, and as with so many chip flavors, it was initially released tentatively, as a limited-edition flavor. The chips made a big enough splash that Pringles soon opted to make them a permanent offering, and they kept customers happy with their punchy, somewhat sour spicy taste for years.
However, in 2023, tragedy struck when Pringles confirmed that it had discontinued the flavor. People who loved the chips were immediately heartbroken, with social media becoming flooded with folks mourning their loss. Pringles was a little cagey about its reasoning for removing the chips from circulation, and instead pointed its customers toward its other spicy flavors that were still on sale. It's definitely true that Pringles has a fair amount of hot chip options out there for spice lovers, including its Las Meras Meras Habaneras flavor that may well keep those chili-heads pleased. When it comes to jalapeño-flavored varieties, though, things are currently looking pretty thin on the ground. Maybe it's a sign to bring them back, Pringles?
2. Original Hot Sauce Pringles
Chips usually taste better when they have a little kick to them, and in 2011, Pringles took this fact and ran with it. That year, the chip brand released three different varieties of Hot Sauce Pringles in a limited-edition capacity. Coming in Original, Chipotle, and Roasted Garlic flavors, there was something for everyone here — but it was the Original option that really made a mark. These chips had a red-pepper-based flavor profile with a healthy pop of vinegar running through them, and an ample amount of spice that lived up to the hype.
While the Chipotle and Roasted Garlic flavors weren't bad by any means, they also didn't necessarily impress: The Chipotle one just wasn't spicy enough, and the Roasted Garlic option tasted a little like packaged, powdered chili mix. Unfortunately, though, none of them had any staying power — not even the Original flavor. Pringles kept to its word, and all three of them remained a limited-edition oddity that was destined to never be repeated.
3. Loaded Baked Potato Pringles
We absolutely love it when a chip company goes wild with one of its flavors, and that's exactly what Pringles did with its Loaded Baked Potato kind. This variety promised a lot in each single chip, with Pringles trying to pack the taste of a loaded baked potato into every bite. The Loaded Baked Potato flavor clearly had the potential to go terribly wrong, and be utterly disgusting.
Amazingly, Pringles stuck the landing with this one. Its Loaded Baked Potato flavor did in fact taste like a baked potato, with the onion and bacon notes shining through particularly clearly. There was also a good pop of cheese in these chips, and they managed to be flavorful without being too overwhelming.
Pringles stuck by its Loaded Baked Potato flavor for a while, and it got a boost of publicity when "Man v. Food" star Adam Richman suggested using it in a combo at a Pringles pop-up dedicated to flavor stacking back in 2017. However, it seemed like the world just wasn't ready for Loaded Baked Potato Pringles to be an option that was continually available. The product was soon discontinued, and has yet to return.
4. Wendy's Spicy Chicken Pringles
Snack companies doing tie-ins with fast food chains are pretty common, and it doesn't take a genius to see why: Both parties get a load of publicity by doing so, and usually a new product gets unleashed to an unsuspecting market. In 2021, it was the turn of Pringles and Wendy's to team up, with the two companies coming together to release Wendy's Spicy Chicken Pringles. These Pringles were designed to emulate the flavor of the Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich — but everyone who's tried tie-in products knows that a lot of the time they don't quite hit the mark. So how did these Pringles fare?
Well, they fared excellently. Reviewers were stunned at how much the chips actually tasted like the Wendy's sandwich, with a chicken-heavy flavor and a strong hit of black pepper. True to the promise of Pringles, they were incredibly moreish, and people loved how eating them kinda felt like eating the sandwich and the fries at the same time. We'd imagine that it might have been a bit too complicated to keep them around for good, and so it wasn't a surprise when the Wendy's Spicy Chicken Pringles left our shelves. However, folks haven't forgotten about them, and in some corners of the internet there are plenty of people praying for a comeback.
5. Ketchup Pringles
Virtually every chip company has tried a ketchup-flavored product at some point, but they're a bit of a mixed bag: Sometimes they really hit the spot, and other times their flavor is just too intense and, dare we say, weird. Luckily, Pringles managed to get its own version just right. Ketchup Pringles were released in the United States in 2017, after previously being available in Canada and some countries in Europe. We'd say that American customers were pretty lucky when they appeared on supermarket shelves, too: These Pringles tasted exactly like tomato ketchup, with a balance of sharpness and sweetness that was leveled out rather beautifully by the undercurrent of potato.
With a flavor that's pretty much universally loved and executed so well, it felt like Pringles was onto a product here that could stand the test of time. So it was an almighty shock when it decided to discontinue it. In July 2020, Pringles responded to a message on X announcing that it had discontinued its Ketchup flavor due to lower demand. Incredibly, it seemed like people weren't purchasing these Pringles as much as the brand would have liked — but maybe it'll find a space for them somewhere down the line.
6. Food Truck Flavors Kickin' Chicken Taco Pringles
In 2015, Pringles decided to jump straight onto the food truck bandwagon. Cottoning onto the passion for food trucks that was sweeping the nation, the company released a series of food truck-inspired flavors, starting with its Cheeseburger flavor and then expanding from there to incorporate other tastes. The second of these Food Truck Flavors Pringles, its Kickin' Chicken Taco variety really hit the spot.
These Pringles fulfilled the brief of actually tasting like chicken tacos. They had a robust, spice-forward taste, with notes of cumin and coriander shining through strongly. Underneath this was a lovely hint of sourness and a touch of herbal fragrance that kept them multilayered and engaging. Needless to say that it was this complexity which made these Pringles stand out, and it was clear that the brand had gone above and beyond with its flavor. So that's why it was especially devastating that the Kickin' Chicken Taco Pringles, which were clearly never going to stick around forever, had to one day leave us. Its Food Truck Flavors pulled in at their final destination, and the Kickin' Chicken Taco Pringles haven't been seen since.
7. Jamaican Jerk Pringles
We're always a tiny bit dubious when chip brands try to nail the flavor of a beloved food style that has to be done right to be tasty. So, when Jamaican Jerk Pringles were released, a few questions were raised. How could Pringles pack the intense complexity of a jerk-style dish, which relies on not just ingredients but time to fully flourish, into a potato chip? Would it work? Or would it be a complete failure?
Well, folks, it worked. Although Jamaican Jerk Pringles were likely never going to impress true enthusiasts, when they were released as a Walgreens Exclusive in 2017, they were a pleasant surprise. Pringles did an excellent job of nailing the specific balance of spices in jerk seasoning, with the all spice, cinnamon, cloves, and garlic shining through in full force. As well as this, there was a definite undertone of meatiness that helped to cut through the spiciness, and a real punch of heat that didn't hold back.
But again, we see Pringles holding its really interesting flavors back by only releasing them as exclusives or in limited-edition capacity, to then discontinue them with little notice. We're willing to bet if Jamaican Jerk Pringles found its way back, they'd find an even wider audience.
8. Loud Salsa Fiesta Pringles
We really do love it when chips go full-on party mode, and Loud Salsa Fiesta Pringles did just that. These Pringles were part of the Loud line-up that debuted at the start of 2017, with various spicy and bold flavors that were clearly designed to blast away the winter blues. These Pringles also aimed to do things a little differently by doing away with the standard chip, and instead made corn-based, grain, and veggie chips as vehicles for their flavors.
Although the Loud range had five different varieties, it was the Salsa Fiesta flavor that really made an impact with its taste. These Pringles had a pronounced tomato taste, with undertones of green chile and red onion. The corn-based chip gave each one a lovely mealiness that complemented the salsa flavors, and there was a definite hint of black bean flavor shining through that gave them a fair bit of complexity. Unfortunately, however, where these chips were a let-down was in their structural integrity, with the corn-based nature not quite giving the same crunch as a standard Pringle. We'd love it if Pringles brought these chips back, but with a slight rejig to their recipe to give them a touch of added crispiness.
9. Memphis BBQ Pringles
At any given point, you're likely to find a pretty large selection of BBQ Pringle flavors in its product line. However, one variety that we really need to see make a comeback is its Memphis BBQ Pringles. These chips first made an appearance in the early 2010s and were an immediate hit for their developed, distinct flavor. Memphis BBQ Pringles had noticeably more sweetness than the standard BBQ flavor, with an earthiness grounding that sugary note and stopping it from dominating. There were also some pleasing hints of tomato and smokiness that kept these chips lively.
We're not entirely sure why Memphis BBQ Pringles didn't stay the course and stick around to this day, but it seems Pringles got tired of making them — which was the wrong move. In 2021, the company announced on X that it had discontinued Memphis BBQ Pringles, and recommended that customers try out its new Wavy Sweet & Spicy BBQ flavor instead. It was greeted by a range of comments complaining about the decision, from folks who clearly thought it was the wrong move. Maybe one day Pringles will listen to its customers and bring them back, but we haven't seen that happen so far.
10. Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Pringles
We've had discontinued instant ramen flavors that taste like Pringles, and now we have discontinued Pringles flavors that taste like ramen. The world is a strange place. Clearly, someone at Pringles decided that its flavors would not only work in instant ramen, as evidenced by the now-extinct Sour Cream & Onion flavor ramen released in the 2010s, but that its chips were the perfect vehicle for the umami tones of the chicken flavors that make Nissin Top Ramen so delectable.
As such, Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Pringles were born. First released in 2017, they enjoyed a limited-time run at Dollar General stores before being back for another spin in 2018. Clearly Pringles knew that it had an eye-catching product on its hands — but beyond that, it also made the effort to make these chips the best they could be. Customers who bought them were amazed by how closely their flavor resembled chicken ramen noodles, and how good they tasted. Sadly, though, that similarity wasn't enough to keep them around for good, and these Pringles were soon sent to the snack food junkyard.
11. Wavy Sweet & Tangy BBQ Pringles
Wavy Pringles may seem like a simple variation, but putting out a twist on a classic chip like this is actually a pretty bold move. As such, Pringles needed to make sure that it did it right. They definitely managed that with its Sweet & Tangy BBQ Pringles, one of four flavors that it debuted in a wavy format back in 2018. These chips took the original flavor notes of BBQ Pringles and ran with them, producing a snack that balanced sweetness and spice effectively, with a bold vinegar taste that really set them apart.
Pringles also brought out Fire Roasted Jalapeño, Original, and Applewood Smoked Cheddar flavors at the same time, but none of them quite hit the spot in the same way as the Sweet & Tangy BBQ option. Unfortunately, though, it seemed like America just wasn't ready for its favorite snack to be altered in such a way. Wavy Pringles stuck around for a while, but they were soon flattened out into the standard form, and today you won't find any wavy options in its product selection. Nor will you find that Sweet & Tangy seasoning anywhere — not even on the regular chips.
12. Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Pringles
We've must say, we didn't know we needed a mash-up of tortilla chips and Pringles, but we can't say that we minded when it happened. When Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Pringles hit the market in the 2010s, they filled a niche that we didn't quite know existed. These Pringles were the perfect combo of crunch and cheese flavors, with a layered quality to their cheesy notes that kept them lively and interesting. What people particularly liked about them was how easy they were to eat without becoming repetitive or sickly, and while they could have been a little bit thicker, their curved shape made them perfect for double-stacking.
Although these Pringles had all the hallmarks of a winning product, we should know by now that these slightly out-there versions never last long. Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Pringles were discontinued, and were never to be seen again. To this day, people still remember Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Pringles fondly, and are waiting for the day that Pringles brings them back. They might be waiting a while, though.
13. Rotisserie Chicken Pringles
If you're a fan of rotisserie chicken, have we got the chip product for you. Well, we would if they were still available. Rotisserie Chicken Pringles were a meat-lovers' dream, and when they debuted, they had folks in a stir with how tasty they were. There was an incredible balance of herby, vegetal flavors to the umami-forward notes of rotisserie chicken, and an undercurrent of smokiness that tasted just like your chips had been rotating on a spit for hours. They also managed to avoid the curse that afflicts so many other Pringles flavors, that of overt saltiness, with this variety holding back on the sodium a little.
Unfortunately, it seems that Rotisserie Chicken Pringles just weren't popular enough to stick around for good. Pringles confirmed that it had discontinued them back in 2021, and they haven't yet made a comeback. Given that Pringles likes to revive its flavors every now and again, though, you may see them again one day. Until then, you have to stick with your trusty Costco rotisserie chicken.
14. Restaurant Cravers Onion Blossom Pringles
When Pringles released its Restaurant Cravers line back in the late 2000s, it made quite a splash — in a good and bad way. Let's start with the good. Its Restaurant Cravers Onion Blossom Pringles are one of those flavors that we've been wanting to try for years. These Pringles were based on the infamous Bloomin' Onion appetizer, and it managed to capture a sweet onion scent and flavor in each bite. It had a nice creaminess to it, and a gentle twist of spice from what seemed to be horseradish.
It's pretty clear that these Pringles were always going to be a limited-edition oddity, and the company discontinued them fairly swiftly. However, their discontinuation wasn't helped by the "bad" part of the splash that we mentioned. In 2010, a recall of a different Restaurant Cravers flavor, Restaurant Cravers Cheeseburger Pringles, occurred due to potential Salmonella contamination. This event put a bit of a black mark on the Restaurant Cravers line in general, and so we're not surprised that it hasn't been back since. We'd love it if Pringles rolled out its Onion Blossom option again, though — just without the risk of food poisoning.