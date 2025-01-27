14 Discontinued Pringles Flavors We Wish Would Come Back

Do you have a favorite Pringles flavor? Of course you do — everyone does. Whether you're an Original guy or a Sour Cream & Onion girl, we've all got our go-to when it comes to these chips, and there are plenty of popular Pringles flavors to choose from. It appears, though, that Pringles has applied its old slogan of "Once you pop, you can't stop" — which was used to describe the chips' moreish nature — to its attitude toward putting new varieties out. Over the years, Pringles has released dozens upon dozens of flavors at a frankly wild rate, leaving customers sometimes unable to keep up with the vast selection on offer.

So it's little wonder that Pringles is also constantly assessing which flavors aren't hitting the spot and need to be removed from its product selection. As a result, many Pringles flavors have spent mere moments being on sale before Kellogg's, the company who owns the brand, has opted to discontinue them. Other Pringles flavors have lasted way longer than you think, but have still been cruelly and unceremoniously axed, leaving a lot of people very unhappy. In this article, we're taking a peek at those Pringles flavors that deserve another spin.