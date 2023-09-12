A Loaded Baked Potato Is Honestly The Perfect Vessel For Your Hot Dog

There are plenty of great hot dog bun substitutes out there. For example, you can use the popular hot dog taquito hack of swapping hot dog buns with tortillas and then cooking the whole thing. For a similar hot dog hack, you can try adding your hot dog to a loaded baked potato.

Though very different, hot dogs and baked potatoes share a lot in common. Both dishes are relatively easy to prepare and cook. They are both comfort foods. Like hot dog buns, baked potatoes are split down the middle, leaving room for a frankfurter and whatever else we might want to accompany it.

Finally, both hot dogs and baked potatoes beg to have delicious toppings added to them. Many of the toppings we love to put on a baked potato also work on hot dogs. Cheese, bacon bits, and salsa are just a few. The flavor combinations are endless.