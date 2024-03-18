Will We Ever Know Why Pringles Discontinued Its Jalapeño Flavor?

Pringles has had a long history with jalapeño flavoring. The brand may have first started experimenting with it circa 2005 when Jalapeño Pringles were released as a limited-time offering before eventually adding it to the permanent lineup. Not long after, Pringles would go on to introduce a similar Jalapeño Cheddar variety, and in 2012, a Mild Jalapeño Cheddar flavor came out. Meanwhile, 2015 saw the release of Jalapeño Bacon Pringles. Finally, in 2018, Pringles added a Fire Roasted Jalapeño flavor as part of its line of wavy chips.

Unfortunately, none of these Jalapeño Pringles flavors are produced anymore. Fans of the spicy chips began noticing them quietly disappearing from shelves in early 2022. It wasn't until 2023 that Pringles made mention of discontinuation, responding to a customer's tweet speculating about it. "That flavor has been discontinued. We're really sorry for the inconvenience," Pringles shared in the brief tweet. Fans followed up the brand's response with questions about what flavor would be replacing it, or why it was discontinued in the first place, but Pringles did not reveal any other details. AllRecipes was able to get ahold of Pringles via phone, but the brand declined to provide further explanation for the discontinuation. Considering how tight-lipped the company has been on the matter, we may never know the full story of why all the Jalapeño Pringles were pulled from shelves after so many years.