14 Discontinued Instant Ramen Flavors We Desperately Need Back

How many bowls of instant ramen do you think are eaten each year around the world? 100 million? A billion, maybe? It's a little higher than that. In 2023, over 120 billion servings of instant noodles were prepared and slurped down worldwide, according to the World Instant Noodles Association. With the never-ending appeal of these noodles on full display, it's no wonder that instant ramen manufacturers are constantly offering new flavors to appeal to the masses. It's also no surprise that not all of these flavors satisfy customers enough to stick around for very long.

As such, instant ramen history is littered with discontinued flavors that can no longer be found anywhere. In some cases, instant ramen brands discontinue their flavors in certain markets, making them all but impossible to find unless you're willing to travel halfway around the world. In others, these food companies get rid of their ramen flavors for good. However, on the internet, nothing is truly ever forgotten, and as you might expect there are plenty of people out there who are constantly pining for their favorite instant ramen flavors to be returned to the market — and others that we need to see come back for their sheer novelty factor.