Where Costco Rotisserie Chickens Really Come From

Whether you slice it up for meal prep, shred it for tacos, quesadillas, and salads, or just rip a drumstick off in the car before you even leave the store parking lot (no judgment), it's unthinkable to make a Costco run without picking up one of their irresistible $4.99 rotisserie chickens. But, how do they manage to keep the price so low when other companies charge several dollars more? The answer is simple: The company sources all of its rotisserie chickens from a $440 million poultry farm and processing operation it owns in partnership with Lincoln Premium Poultry in eastern Nebraska.

Because of this investment, the company controls the number of chickens that it raises for meat, and also how they're processed when they're grown up and ready for market. Costco is able to control costs by processing the meat themselves so that it isn't subject to supply chain issues or labor disputes on the open market.