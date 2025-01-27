What Happened To Costco's BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich And What Made It So Delicious?

Costco's food courts have been a major attraction at the chain since 1984, when Costco first placed a hot dog stand outside of a San Diego, California store. Since then, the food court menu has expanded, with many items becoming cult favorites among customers and employees alike. Costco's food court following is so dedicated that customers even share their own upgrades for menu items, like this decadent Costco hot dog hack.

Over the years, fans have become accustomed to frequent monumental changes to Costco's food court menu, including the discontinuation of crowd favorites. Sometimes, items are removed because they just don't work out — for example, Costco's discontinued Carne Asada bake was a total flop. Other menu changes are more of a mystery, leaving customers to lament the loss of their favorites online and speculate over their disappearance. Fans are still waiting for the return of the ice cream bar, bucket of wings, and turkey and provolone sandwiches.

The BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich is one such mystery. After the beloved sandwich was discontinued, Costco never confirmed a reason for taking it off the menu — but the internet has several theories. Read on to discover what they are.