Why Costco's Discontinued Carne Asada Bake Was A Total Flop

Costco's food courts are known for their low prices, high quality, and reliable inventory. But not every newbie on the menu is promised a permanent spot. The carne asada bake only lasted for a few years after it was met with some pretty harsh critiques from members.

The zesty menu item looked similar to chicken bakes from the exterior, while the inside was reported to have been filled with "carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, and melted cheese," (Via Costco Insider). According to one user on Reddit, "[...] it wasn't that good. It didn't have real guacamole, it was a sour green sauce, combined with the tough bits of chewy steak, made it pretty unappetizing." Others claimed it was way too greasy and had an unpleasant texture from the heated guacamole that sat in a pocket with the other ingredients. While it is not confirmed that the item was discontinued due to fan response, it's easy to infer that members weren't too sad to see the carne asada bake go.

Menu items at Costco food courts haven't always gone away forever. The original chicken bakes were once removed from menus briefly back in 2020 due to inventory issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for the few who enjoyed the menu item's cousin filled with seasoned beef, it doesn't seem likely that the carne asada bake will also be making a return.