Costco's Fan-Favorite Combo Pizza Is Returning, But There's A Big Catch

The combo pizza option was a mainstay at Costco's food court, accompanying the traditional cheese and pepperoni options. But during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco discontinued the combo pizza pie altogether. The company never made an official statement explaining why, although people had speculated that it could have been an attempt at simplifying operations and minimizing the menu due to health and safety concerns.

Whatever the reason, members are happy to see the reemergence of the popular combo pizza option, even if it is in take-and-bake form for the time being — on the plus side, you won't have to wait in that long Costco food court line. Some members, however, were slightly concerned about the price. A whole combo pie at Costco's food court used to be $9.99, but the take-and-bake version is now priced seven dollars higher. Some Reddit users speculated that this price may just be due to higher costs at the location in Hawaii, but another Reddit user claiming to work in a Costco deli shared that these heat-at-home pizzas will all be priced at $16.99, regardless of location. If you are really dying to taste a combo pie from Costco again, get ready to spend a bit more time and money.