The Decadent Costco Hot Dog Hack That Might Beat All Others

The Costco food court is a beloved part of the American fast-food dining landscape, and the $1.50 hot dog combo is the stuff of legend. But the store abounds with culinary possibilities, including quick little hacks to take the already great hot dog to the next level. According to one Reddit user, the best example yet is a croissant bun.

On the Costco subreddit, a user posted a photo of the hot dog nestled in a decadently buttery Costco croissant, sliced in half like a hot dog bun. Costco food courts don't (yet) offer croissants as a bun option; they are sold separately elsewhere in the store. But the incredible taste is worth a little extra effort.

"It tasted like a pig in a blanket but more flakey and buttery," the user said, and also pointed out that this croissant hack only increases the price of each hot dog by 50 cents — although, since Costco's croissants are only sold by the dozen, you will have 11 remaining croissants to eat. There are worse problems to have.