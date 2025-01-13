Review: Costco's New Bottled Old Fashioned Tastes Like It Was Just Mixed At The Bar

If there's one thing I love at the end of the day, it's a cocktail. It doesn't matter if it's gin, tequila, or whiskey — if it's in a glass with a pretty garnish, I'm all in. But there are times when I just don't have the energy to mix up a drink from scratch. It may not seem that tough, but pulling out all those different bartending tools and measuring everything out for that perfect tipple can be exhausting. Those are the times I opt for a ready-to-drink (or RTD) option, and the Kirkland old fashioned from Costco definitely fits the bill.

Even though an RTD is never my first choice, it definitely makes life simpler, and with several different brands to choose from, grabbing a pre-made cocktail has never been easier. With its reputation for selling alcohol, CostCo has gotten now in on the action. If you like wine, its Kirkland brand already has a mimosa and a sangria, but if you're looking for something a little stronger, Costco's version of the classic old fashioned cocktail is a tempting option.

As someone who enjoys creating and imbibing all different types of old fashioneds, I just had to grab a bottle. I wanted to see if Kirkland could create the classic as well as I could; if the premade bottle would really satisfy that old fashioned itch without all the muddling and stirring. Would Kirkland hit it out of the park or would it quickly strike out?