Review: Costco's New Bottled Old Fashioned Tastes Like It Was Just Mixed At The Bar
If there's one thing I love at the end of the day, it's a cocktail. It doesn't matter if it's gin, tequila, or whiskey — if it's in a glass with a pretty garnish, I'm all in. But there are times when I just don't have the energy to mix up a drink from scratch. It may not seem that tough, but pulling out all those different bartending tools and measuring everything out for that perfect tipple can be exhausting. Those are the times I opt for a ready-to-drink (or RTD) option, and the Kirkland old fashioned from Costco definitely fits the bill.
Even though an RTD is never my first choice, it definitely makes life simpler, and with several different brands to choose from, grabbing a pre-made cocktail has never been easier. With its reputation for selling alcohol, CostCo has gotten now in on the action. If you like wine, its Kirkland brand already has a mimosa and a sangria, but if you're looking for something a little stronger, Costco's version of the classic old fashioned cocktail is a tempting option.
As someone who enjoys creating and imbibing all different types of old fashioneds, I just had to grab a bottle. I wanted to see if Kirkland could create the classic as well as I could; if the premade bottle would really satisfy that old fashioned itch without all the muddling and stirring. Would Kirkland hit it out of the park or would it quickly strike out?
How does the Kirkland Old Fashioned taste?
A standard old fashioned is made with some type of whiskey (usually bourbon or rye), bitters, sugar (either a muddled cube or simple syrup), and then garnished with an orange peel, wedge, or cherry. It's one of my favorites, especially when made with a top-tier bourbon because you end up with a smooth drink full of vanilla and spice flavors. Having had numerous RTDs in the past, I was a little nervous. I was afraid this premade option would be too harsh or the bourbon wouldn't be up to my standards. But then I took a sip and was absolutely delighted.
While an old fashioned is usually served over ice, I wanted my first sip to be neat, as even one drop of water could change the whole drink. While Kirkland's old fashioned was definitely smooth, it was a little too sweet for my taste. Even so, it had a wonderful mouthfeel, coating my tongue and treating my tastebuds to notes of vanilla and caramel. Then I added a large globe of ice to cool it down.
The sphere added just the right amount of water without diluting the whole cocktail. It really improved the drink, allowing it to bloom while tempering the sweetness and providing the subtlest hint of spice. I finally added a twist of orange for that punch of citrus necessary for the perfect old fashioned. It did the trick and I found myself thoroughly enjoying this premade cocktail.
How does Kirkland's premade version compare with the classic?
When made correctly, a standard old fashioned is a smooth cocktail with hints of caramel, vanilla, and citrus, but that hasn't always been the case. A genuinely old-fashioned classic that's been around since before the Civil War, this drink originally didn't come with any cherries or oranges. Those garnishes were added during Prohibition, when drinks needed a little extra something to soften those harsh, questionable spirits. Once Prohibition was repealed the spirits became smoother and more flavorful, but those impressive cocktail garnishes stuck.
Kirkland has gone back to the original recipe for its RTD. No garnish, just pure cocktail. According to the label, this drink is a mixture of bourbon, simple syrup, and bitters. But just because it has only three ingredients doesn't mean this bottled cocktail is for the light of heart. Clocking in at 37% alcohol by volume (ABV), this tipple has some serious kick. While some premade mixes may have too much of one ingredient and not enough of another, that's absolutely not the case here.
The blend of bourbon, simple syrup, and bitters is perfect, creating a drink that's smooth, rich, and full of flavor. A drink I'd happily have more than once. In fact, if I hadn't poured the drink straight out of the bottle myself, I would've thought it had been mixed up by a trained professional. It's that good.
This premade old fashioned is a steal
Everyone loves heading out to a bar to enjoy a cocktail. There's just something about ordering your favorite tipple, then watching the bartender shake it up and serve it in a stunning glass with an elegant garnish that makes that makes going out worthwhile. There's only one problem. These days, a trip to your favorite bar can end up costing a pretty penny. Not only have the spirits themselves gone up in price, so has the cost of labor, which means these days the average cost of one cocktail is roughly about $15. Have two or three, and suddenly you're spending your whole paycheck. So, considering Kirkland's bottled old fashioned comes in a nice, liter-sized bottle, I was shocked to discover that it was only $16.99.
Now, I know that Costco is known for selling name brands at significantly cheaper prices, but even this price floored me. If this bottle holds 33 ounces and your standard old fashioned is 2-3 ounces, that means you're getting between 11 and 16 separate drinks out of every bottle. In other words, you get 16 cocktails for the price of one! That's the deal of a lifetime, especially with this premade cocktail being so impressive.
You won't be disappointed with Costco's RTE old fashioned
If you're a cocktail fan and your favorite drink happens to be an old fashioned, you won't be disappointed with Kirkland's RTD version. Even if you have all the ingredients to mix up your own old fashioned, sometimes a premade bottle is just what the doctor ordered — especially this one. While it's true that you can only get Kirkland's old fashioned at certain branches of Costco, if you're a member and it's available, I'd absolutely recommend running right out and picking up a bottle or two. Not only will you get a delightful drink without all the fuss, but you'll end up with a cocktail that totally satisfies.
Flavor isn't the only thing to consider when grabbing this bottle, though. The cost makes it a great choice as well. Since the bottle holds over 33 ounces, you'll be saving a fortune on drinks whether they're for yourself or you and all your friends. So, the next time you're in the mood for a really good old fashioned, leave the bourbon on the shelf and the muddler in the drawer. Just grab Kirkland's bottled old fashioned, fill your favorite rocks glass, and enjoy.