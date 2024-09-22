What Is A Rocks Glass And What Drinks Are Served In It?

Are you perfecting those home bartending skills? If so, you're probably stocking your alcohol cabinet and collecting all the necessary bar equipment. This inevitably includes glassware, and as you research which vessels to buy, multiple sources have likely recommended rocks glasses. If you're new to home bartending, you might wonder what these are and what they're used for. Luckily, we're here to break down all the details.

Rocks glasses are short and wide glassware. Some display pressed glass designs, while others have a smooth, uniform exterior. However, they all have a sturdy base, making them easy to store without worrying they'll tip over and break. As such, you can forget the delicate air of the long-stemmed wine glass or iconic martini glass shape. Rocks glasses have some weight behind them, which feels satisfying in your hand. A rocks glass holds 6-12 ounces, and given the shape and size, it's ideal for drinks served neat or — no surprise here — on the rocks. Despite its height, it has enough room to hold liquor, a mixer, and a substantial amount of ice. However, bartenders tend to favor these glasses for higher-proof cocktails like old fashioneds and negronis. And because of the heavy bottom, it's durable enough to sustain muddling, meaning cocktails can be built directly in a rocks glass: Think Negronis, sazeracs, or white Russians.

Now you know what to put in your rocks glass. But how do you use one when mixing cocktails? And how does it differ from old fashioned and lowball glasses? We're serving this information straight up, so get ready to take notes and improve those bartending skills.