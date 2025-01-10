Costco's New Kirkland Bottled Cocktail Is Already Turning Heads
Cocktail lovers need to run, not walk, to Costco. This supermarket franchise, known for its bulk items and exclusive access (you can't even get a day pass to shop there), was recently spotted offering a bottled ready-to-drink old fashioned under the Kirkland brand. The company announced on its Instagram page that the drink is only available at select Costco locations, so even if you have a store near you, you still might not be able to get your hands on it.
This cocktail comes in a hefty 1-liter bottle, making it perfect for pouring at parties. What's more, it's set at right around $17 per bottle, making it an affordable pick, especially when you consider all the different ingredients you'd need to invest in to make an old fashioned from scratch. This new Kirkland bottled cocktail comes hot on the heels of December's release of a Kirkland brand cognac.
What's in Costco's new bottled Old Fashioned?
When it comes to what's actually in the brew, the bottled old fashioned label states that it's made with bourbon whiskey, simple syrup and bitters. It contains 37% alcohol, making it a hefty 74-proof drink — great for serving on the rocks or sipping on by a cozy fire.
Better yet, shoppers state that the cocktail is true to what the bottle says, with one noting that it "doesn't seem to be too sweet or have anything but the core old fashioned ingredients." With that said, if you're someone who likes a sweeter old fashioned, you might need to add a dash more of simple syrup to the drink. Fans report that you can just "Shake [the cocktail] with ice and garnish with some orange peel and you're 99.5% of the way to the real thing." Next time you're after a quick and affordable bourbon cocktail, you might want to give Kirkland Signature Old Fashioned cocktail a whirl.