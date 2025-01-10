Costco's New Kirkland Bottled Cocktail Is Already Turning Heads

Cocktail lovers need to run, not walk, to Costco. This supermarket franchise, known for its bulk items and exclusive access (you can't even get a day pass to shop there), was recently spotted offering a bottled ready-to-drink old fashioned under the Kirkland brand. The company announced on its Instagram page that the drink is only available at select Costco locations, so even if you have a store near you, you still might not be able to get your hands on it.

This cocktail comes in a hefty 1-liter bottle, making it perfect for pouring at parties. What's more, it's set at right around $17 per bottle, making it an affordable pick, especially when you consider all the different ingredients you'd need to invest in to make an old fashioned from scratch. This new Kirkland bottled cocktail comes hot on the heels of December's release of a Kirkland brand cognac.