The Easy Tip For Pairing Garnishes With Your Cocktail

Making cocktails is almost as much fun as drinking them. Whether you're following a classic recipe or trying your hand at something you've discovered in a book or online, crafting a beverage can really get the creative juices flowing — but replicating the experience of a swanky cocktail bar means going the extra mile and dedicating attention to the small details. You may not have the mood lighting, but one easy way to elevate your cocktail offerings is to get serious about your garnish game.

With the abundance of options you can choose from to adorn your drink, from bittersweet citrus to fresh strawberries or candied cherries, you may wonder which garnishes are on the do-not-use list for certain drinks, so you don't risk a garnish faux pas. Fortunately, Daily Meal got answers from expert Cody Goldstein, founder of Muddling Memories and a celebrated New York City mixologist. As the author of no less than four cocktail books, Goldstein's words carry weight when it comes to beverage adventures, and his take on whether there are off-limits for garnishes is simple: "I do not believe there is a right or wrong garnish for drinks."