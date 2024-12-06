The Award-Winning Whiskey Brand That's Way Cheaper At Costco

Costco is home to all things bulk. The warehouse store is filled with everything from truly gourmet foods you can buy to tubs and buckets of mac and cheese and even apparel. They have it all, including a variety of the best whiskey brands you can get at a great value. Daily Meal's Wendy Hector ranked award-winning Sazerac Rye straight whiskey as the best value. Using her first-hand experience working with and tasting these whiskies over the years, Hector made her determination based on Sazerac's quality as well as its price when comparing whiskies available at a local Costco with the same brands of other retailers.

At the time of her article, it was priced at just $22.99, which lovers of this brand would say is a deal compared to the $29.99 and $30.99 price tags at other comparable retailers. What makes this whiskey such a great value that you need to pick up a bottle the next time you are at Costco? First and foremost is its taste. Its list of accolades is a mile long and includes Gold Whiskies of the World, Gold International Spirits Challenge, and Gold ASCOT Awards in 2024 alone. Made at the Buffalo Trace distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, Sazerac Rye is smooth and sweet with candies, spice, and crisp citrus notes.