The Popular Fast Food Chain That Holds The Title For Quickest Drive-Thru

There's nothing more irritating than sitting in a fast food drive-thru line. That's why it's so encouraging to hear that quick-service restaurants are, on the whole, getting faster at delivering your food to you. But one chain has risen to the top of the heap of American fast food restaurants rankings, solely based on their speedy service: Taco Bell.

Back in 2022, a poll declared that KFC was the fast food chain with the quickest drive-thru times. Looks like things have changed. According to a QSR report, Taco Bell drive-thru customers waited just 278.84 seconds on average from the time that they placed their order at the speaker until they received their food at the window. For the mathematically disinclined, that's about 4½ minutes.

To put that in perspective, Chick-fil-A, the slowest fast food drive-thru, averaged wait times of 436.09 seconds — more than seven minutes. Intouch Insight conducted a study and determined that, in the United States, the average fast food drive-thru time was 5 minutes and 43 seconds, or 343 seconds. That means that Taco Bell is, in layman's terms, absolutely killing it.