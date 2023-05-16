Taco Bell Fights To Free The 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark From Taco John's

As far as days of the week go, the case can be made that Tuesday is the best — because of the tacos, of course. Who among us hasn't uttered the words "Taco Tuesday" while planning a post-work Mexican-inspired taco meal? Tacos are a perfect food — handheld, endlessly customizable, and darn tasty, and the bastion of modern tacos is Taco Bell. It seems only natural that the chain would utilize the popular tagline, and yet it hasn't.

It turns out that "Taco Tuesday" is trademarked — and not to Taco Bell.

The company announced recently its intent to try to "free" the trademarked phrase from its current owner, a taco chain called Taco John's. That's right — Taco Bell wants to use the "Taco Tuesday" phrase because of how ubiquitous it has become in the cultural lexicon. And the chain's argument isn't outlandish; trademark law has carve-outs for phrases that are widely used, even if they've been protected by a trademark in the past.