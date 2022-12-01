El Pollo Loco Is Launching Their Own Version Of 12 Days Of Christmas
It's the holiday season, and that means family gatherings and celebrations are on everyone's mind. But, between planning and prepping for those big meals and getting shopping done for gifts, it might be hard to properly feed yourself. Luckily, fast food chains are here to accommodate the holiday rush, and they have plenty of deals to help you save as well.
A lucky few will be able to scoop up the exclusive McDonald's holiday pies. Carls Jr. is bringing some "Big Carl Energy" to a new combo meal at a discounted price, and Pizza Hut is here to pick up the slack when you inevitably burn that holiday ham.
You won't have to wait till the end of the month though to take advantage of these deals. Not to be left out of the season of giving, Tex-Mex — not Mexican – fast food chain El Pollo Loco is here to provide a whole season's worth of generosity in the first two weeks of December.
El Pollo Loco kicks off the season
Chew boom reports that El Pollo Loco is launching a brand new holiday promotion that starts today. They're calling it "The 12 Days of Pollo." Every day until December 12, El Pollo Loco will have a new deal to celebrate the countdown to the holidays.
It kicks off December 1, with a day of "buy one, get one" burritos and a free large drink. The next day the chain offers a free large drink with the purchase of any Overstuffed Quesadilla, and the deals keep rolling on until the final day on December 12. These deals are available to all new and existing Loco Rewards members, so yes, you'll need to be a member to take advantage of this holiday offering.
There's certain to be a deal that will appeal to just about everyone's taste buds. It might be worth marking your calendar to make sure you don't miss out on things like $6 chicken burritos and free chips and guac.