El Pollo Loco Is Launching Their Own Version Of 12 Days Of Christmas

Chew boom reports that El Pollo Loco is launching a brand new holiday promotion that starts today. They're calling it "The 12 Days of Pollo." Every day until December 12, El Pollo Loco will have a new deal to celebrate the countdown to the holidays.

It kicks off December 1, with a day of "buy one, get one" burritos and a free large drink. The next day the chain offers a free large drink with the purchase of any Overstuffed Quesadilla, and the deals keep rolling on until the final day on December 12. These deals are available to all new and existing Loco Rewards members, so yes, you'll need to be a member to take advantage of this holiday offering.

There's certain to be a deal that will appeal to just about everyone's taste buds. It might be worth marking your calendar to make sure you don't miss out on things like $6 chicken burritos and free chips and guac.