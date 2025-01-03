14 Restaurant Chains That Will Be All Over The Place In 2025

It's no secret that the last few years have been pretty rough for restaurants. COVID-19 and its aftermath has left many restaurants struggling to regain their footing, and when you combine customer tentativeness with ongoing challenging economic conditions, it's no wonder they have been left footing the bill. However, there's hope on the horizon. Yes, 2025 looks way more promising for the restaurant industry, thanks to a combination of declining interest rates and renewed spending from customers who just want a good meal out — and there are a few restaurant chains out there that are poised to make a big splash.

While usual suspects like Waffle House, IHOP, and Applebee's will likely remain as popular as ever, we may well see some lesser-known chains pulling ahead of the pack. New challengers in the fried chicken and burrito spaces are set to explode, while slightly more unexpected culinary candidates for chain restaurants, like cookies and Mediterranean cuisine, look like they're gonna be pretty popular. Elsewhere, well-known names that have traditionally focused on certain parts of the country look as though they're going to make a big push for dominance in new states. Join us to check out where you're going to be eating in 2025.