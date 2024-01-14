Is Olive Garden Considered Fast Food?

On those nights when you want to enjoy a wholesome meal, but cooking it yourself seems out of the question, Olive Garden is a great alternative. While the beloved Italian-style restaurant ensures its customers receive quality dishes coupled with a convenient dining experience, it's not exactly a fast-food establishment. Instead, Olive Garden falls into the industry category of casual dining.

One of the primary differences between casual dining and fast food is the type of service customers receive. At restaurants like Olive Garden, guests are seated and waited on by servers who bring menu items directly to diners after ordering. On the other hand, fast food establishments require customers to place and retrieve orders from the counter, as well as at the drive-thru window. Additionally, casual establishments typically feature a larger menu than fast-food restaurants, which usually prioritize efficiency above variety in most cases. When it comes to ambiance, casual dining establishments like Olive Garden fall somewhere between fast food and fine dining. This is not to be confused with fast-casual establishments, which tend to have a more elevated menu than a fast-food joint, but the same speed of service. These fast-casual eateries tend to have build-your-own options like salads, sandwiches, or wraps, like Panera Bread and Chipotle.