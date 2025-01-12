Are Wendy's French Fries Considered Gluten-Free?

Wendy's doesn't claim anything as specifically gluten-free. However, certain menu items have a lower chance of containing this common allergen. Wendy's menu items that don't list gluten products as ingredients include all fries, chili, baked potatoes, and apple bites. Meanwhile, you should also have nothing to worry about when ordering any of the beverages or Wendy's iconic Frosties. So, if you want to dip those fries in a Frosty, go right ahead!

Other menu items merely need a slight alteration to become gluten-free. You can order most of Wendy's beef-patty burgers without the bun since the rest of the ingredients are safe. Luckily, Wendy's beef patties are cooked on a grill that's shared with milk and soy, but not wheat. The majority of salad ingredients are also gluten-free, with the exception of the parmesan Caesar salad's croutons and the Cobb salad's crispy onions. The taco and apple pecan salads are the safest bets with zero gluten products listed. But when ordering any of these items or making alterations, let your cashier know of your dietary restriction just to be extra cautious.

After visiting Wendy's a few times, you'll have a better idea of what is safe to consume for you personally. And if you're new to the gluten-free world, our ultimate guide to eating gluten-free may prove helpful. However, if you know you're super sensitive, we recommend avoiding the gray area. Instead, head to a trusted fast food chain with designated gluten-free products, including those fries you were craving!