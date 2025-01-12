Are Wendy's French Fries Considered Gluten-Free?
Gluten-free diners understand the struggle of finding safe menu items. French fries seem like a solid option, with the two primary ingredients being potatoes and oil. However, fast food french fries often have many unexpected ingredients. It's best to read the fine print to make sure you're in the clear. Luckily, we did this part for you! So, if you're heading to Wendy's and craving french fries, we have good and bad news.
The good news is that Wendy's french fries aren't made with gluten. The bad news? They are fried in the same oil as menu items containing wheat. As such, Wendy's has a disclaimer on their website stating that cross-contamination is possible. Ultimately, it's a personal judgment call that depends on individual sensitivity. If you tolerate small amounts of gluten, you might be fine. However, highly sensitive individuals should avoid Wendy's french fries due to the possible cross-contamination risk. And if you're unsure where you stand on the sensitivity scale, we'd play it safe rather than sorry. Those who don't want to risk it can try something on our list of the best gluten-free snacks. But if it's solely fast food you're after, we've got you covered.
What is gluten-free at Wendy's?
Wendy's doesn't claim anything as specifically gluten-free. However, certain menu items have a lower chance of containing this common allergen. Wendy's menu items that don't list gluten products as ingredients include all fries, chili, baked potatoes, and apple bites. Meanwhile, you should also have nothing to worry about when ordering any of the beverages or Wendy's iconic Frosties. So, if you want to dip those fries in a Frosty, go right ahead!
Other menu items merely need a slight alteration to become gluten-free. You can order most of Wendy's beef-patty burgers without the bun since the rest of the ingredients are safe. Luckily, Wendy's beef patties are cooked on a grill that's shared with milk and soy, but not wheat. The majority of salad ingredients are also gluten-free, with the exception of the parmesan Caesar salad's croutons and the Cobb salad's crispy onions. The taco and apple pecan salads are the safest bets with zero gluten products listed. But when ordering any of these items or making alterations, let your cashier know of your dietary restriction just to be extra cautious.
After visiting Wendy's a few times, you'll have a better idea of what is safe to consume for you personally. And if you're new to the gluten-free world, our ultimate guide to eating gluten-free may prove helpful. However, if you know you're super sensitive, we recommend avoiding the gray area. Instead, head to a trusted fast food chain with designated gluten-free products, including those fries you were craving!
Fast food chains with gluten-free fries
Let's be real — restaurant french fries taste better than homemade. And just because you're avoiding gluten doesn't mean you should miss out. You just need to know where to go! For starters, McDonald's doesn't claim to have gluten-free fries for the same reasons Wendy's doesn't. Ensuring menu items are free of this allergen would require designated gluten-free zones and handling protocols. However, the high turnover in fast food settings makes this tricky (and not always cost-effective).
Luckily, it's In-N-Out to the rescue! On its website, the chain doesn't explicitly say its fries are gluten-free. However, according to AZ Central, restaurant staff assure us that the fries and "animal-style" fries don't contain gluten. However, they still encourage consumers to inform staff of dietary restrictions so they can be extra careful. If you don't have an In-N-Out near you, hit up Five Guys. This chain promises that its fries are fried in fryers that cook absolutely nothing else. This eliminates any concern of cross-contamination during the frying process.