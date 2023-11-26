We Tasted And Ranked 12 Gluten-Free Snacks
Although more and more people are becoming aware of the side effects of gluten-heavy diets, it can still be tough to find replacements for your favorite snacks that have the same satisfying taste and texture. Without gluten, certain foods can become crumbly, or they might even be extra dense in texture. Thankfully, a few brands have shown dedication by researching and experimenting to create genuinely delectable treats that will satiate your cravings and excite your taste buds, all without containing gluten.
As a person who doesn't eat gluten, I've been on the hunt for new, exciting snacks that I can enjoy myself, bring to gatherings, and replace old favorites. As an avid snacker and home cook, I have been searching high and low for the best items to replace my favorite snacks with healthier, gluten-free options. After tasting and testing each item, I've ranked these items based on affordability, the quality of ingredients, and the overall taste and texture compared to other gluten-free snacks. Some of these products are commonly found in grocery stores, and others you'll need to stock up online. You get what you pay for, and these snacks are typically a bit higher priced than regular pretzels and crackers, but it's worth every penny. These companies have done a great job creating tasty, healthy, and exciting snacks that will satisfy anyone on a gluten-free diet.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
12. Whisps Cheddar Cheese Crisps
In a world where gluten is in almost everything from snacks and desserts to pasta, bread, beer, and more, there is truly no last place when it comes to these snacks, but some are best in small portions. Whisps are a crunchy, cheesy alternative to typical lunchtime items, such as Cheez-Its and Goldfish. Although I enjoyed these best in small handfuls here and there or sprinkled over a salad, this product shines because it is made with 100% real cheese and will satisfy your cravings for something salty and savory without having to worry about allergies.
These small bites of crunchy cheese are packed with flavor, which means it can be a little overpowering if you're a big-time snacker. However, with these in your pantry, you'll never miss some of your old gluten snacks again. The taste and texture leave nothing to be desired, and it's available in most Walmarts and grocery stores. Classic flavors like parmesan and cheddar make garnishing a salad or soup simple. Or, if you want to place a bowl of these out during a game night or a family gathering, you can be more adventurous with the nacho or tangy ranch flavors.
11. Jack & Friends (Plant-Based Jerky)
Jack & Friends Plant-Based Jerky is the ideal snack for those on a gluten-free diet looking to replace traditional snack foods. Made from a unique blend of plant-based ingredients, this jerky is a healthier alternative to meat-based snacks, and it will go great on a charcuterie board or served up with sliced cheese and more.
Not only is Jack & Friends Jerky gluten-free, but it is also vegan and contains no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Each piece is packed with protein, making it a great snack to keep you full during the day or as a post-workout snack.
The flavor of this plant-based jerky is what sets it apart from other gluten-free snacks on the market. Each bite offers a savory, smoky taste with a perfectly chewy and satisfying texture. Although the price is on the higher end of the spectrum, it's great to know this alternative is out there.
10. Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites
Did you know that Slim Jims contain gluten? You might not expect it, but the pesky ingredient tends to hide in the most unlikely of places. This common road-trip snack contains wheat, meaning it's off-limits for those avoiding gluten. Swap this traditional item for Brave Good Kind's Tender Chicken Bites. When you need a quick snack, having a pack of these will satisfy your hunger and leave you feeling good about the ingredients.
These chicken bites have no artificial ingredients, and it's minimally processed. In addition, it's made with chicken that's been raised without antibiotics and serves up 10 grams of protein. This snack option is a great addition to your lunch or as a protein-filled boost before the gym or to get you through the rest of the day. Each serving of these contains about 40% less sugar than a typical granola bar. These products aren't typically found in most grocery stores; however, if you buy in bulk, you can stock up and save if you buy online.
9. Popadelics
Popadelics ranks near the middle of this list because it's unique in texture and flavor and might not be everyone's cup of tea. However, if you're feeling bored with your typical potato chips and crackers, I urge you to try this new snack that doesn't contain gluten or harmful preservatives. You won't regret the delightful change up, and it's a far healthier alternative to your typical snack items. I like to keep a package of these in the pantry for when I'm craving something different, one that's salty, savory, and healthy.
These shitake mushroom snacks have a unique appearance, but the method of vacuum frying gives it the ultimate crunchy bite that is the universal sign of a tasty snack. Swap out boring options for a handful of Popadelics at lunchtime or between meals. It's a bit expensive and isn't easy to come by yet, but you don't need a lot to excite your taste buds. For about $5.00 a bag, you can enjoy bold flavors, such as twisted Thai chili, rosemary and salt, or truffle and parm. Switching out your average snack food for Popadelics means you're getting a lower oil content and a vegan snack that contains minimal ingredients and is non-GMO.
8. Grillo's Pickle Chips
Grillo's Pickles might already be on your radar as a tasty, high-quality option for pickle lovers. However, it shouldn't be overlooked as an unforgettable gluten-free snack that can replace chips. These crunchy and flavorful pickles are made without dyes and harmful chemicals, and the crisp bites are an absolute must for charcuterie boards and snack time if you want to replace crackers, chips, and pretzels but don't want to sacrifice big flavors. Options such as blazing hot, traditional, sweet and spicy, and bread and butter are available.
As someone who is always looking to up my snack game, I know that bags of chips and crackers are always tempting. However, reaching for these pickle chips and spears is a delicious option that you don't have to feel guilty about. The various products are so enriched with seasons and spices that they can be enjoyed all on their own, or they can take your salad, sandwich, and much more to another level. Forget croutons on your salad and get the perfect crunch with Grillo's pickle chips. You can leave the preservatives, food coloring, and artificial flavoring behind with this alternative tasty snack.
7. GF-Easy Puff Pastry Squares
As I stopped eating gluten and began my search for alternatives, puff pastry was one of those items that I had reluctantly accepted as being unavailable to me. The delicate, flaky texture didn't seem possible without the use of gluten. That is until GF-Easy Puff Pastry Squares came around. This brand deserves a medal of honor for unlocking the secret to gluten-free pastries that do not fall apart or fall flat. After testing these out, I was pleased to find that the dough rose and became layered and flaky like a croissant.
The texture and taste are the best available, placing it high on the list. Adding a sprinkle of cheese and seasonings for a savory snack is simple, or making it sweet with a drizzle of honey or brown sugar and cinnamon. All of GF-Easy's products are gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. Although these are available at the Gluten Free Shoppe, it's not in most grocery stores, and you can expect to pay a higher price for the quality. However, it's amazing to know this product is available for special occasions.
6. The Only Bean Edamame Beans
You'll never crave salty pretzels or crackers again with this gluten-free snack that is packed with nutrients and made with high-quality ingredients. The Only Bean offers easy-to-grab packets of dry-roasted edamame beans that will transform your snack game. This product is a crunchy, salty bite of delicious flavor that was made for those moments when you need something quick and tasty. You can enjoy this snack knowing there are 5 grams of fiber, 13 grams of plant-based protein, and only three grams of carbohydrates, which means you can snack and still stay on track.
A three-pack of these is only around $11.00, which means it's affordable compared to other common snacks. And Amazon makes it easy to order and stock up, so you never run out. This product ranks near the middle of the list because it checks several of the boxes, is a satisfying crunchy snack with plenty of benefits, and is a no-brainer for the price.
5. Brazi Bites Savory & Sweet Gluten-Free Waffles
A heaping pile of warm waffles, drizzled with syrup and melted butter, was once a no-go for those avoiding gluten. The soft, absorbent texture was extremely difficult to master without the use of that one special ingredient. However, Brazi Bites, a brand that's increasing its range of products for those with allergies, has achieved the perfect gluten-free waffle that can be a quick snack or a whole meal. The texture is flawless, perfectly ideal for syrup and butter, and the more savory option, the cheesy waffles, swings the door wide open for more adventurous snacks and meals.
In addition to being gluten-free, these waffles contain 5 grams of protein, making them a filling treat. This high-quality snack is also made without artificial ingredients and contains real blueberries. Brazi Waffles are already filled with so much flavor. You can pop it into the microwave or toaster and eat it plain on your way out the door. Serve up a piping hot pile of these, and you'll never miss pancake houses again. At about $5.00 a box, these are comparable to other gluten-free waffle brands but have a superior flavor and texture.
4. Frooze Balls
Frooze Balls are a delectable little treat that will help you reach your daily protein goals and keep your taste buds satisfied. It's a granola bar and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich rolled into one snack but in a more friendly bite-sized shape, which is more fun, and the gooey center is a nice surprise. Add a few of these to your lunch box, keep it in a desk drawer, or have it stashed in the car for when you need a quick bite. Wherever you have some, you are bound to love the soft, chewy outside and classic combo of flavors on the inside.
These are plant-based snacks that contain over 5 grams of protein in a serving and are made with clean ingredients such as strawberry puree, dates, and elderberry juice. This brand has mastered a fun, exciting snack that has no added cane sugar and is preservative-free, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. Once you taste it, you'll never want to give it up, and you won't be tempted by traditional snacks like Uncrustables and peanut butter and jelly crackers. On Amazon, you can order six packs of Fooze Balls for about $17.00, and you'll be ready for whatever your day throws at you.
3. Banza Gluten-Free Pizzas
Landing near the top of the list, this brand leaves nothing to be desired in terms of flavor, texture, price, and availability. For just about $7.00 at most Walmarts, you can have a cheesy pizza night at home without the gluten or expensive upcharges. In addition to the soft crust made from chickpeas, these pizzas contain about 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, making it a healthier version of a classic snack.
There are a lot of gluten-free pizza options made from cauliflower and all kinds of creative ingredients. However, it's often tagged with an overwhelming price tag and doesn't always capture the soft, doughy feel of traditional pizza dough. As for the freezer section, cauliflower options are often available and quite tasty, yet it lacks that soft, delectable dough that makes pizza such a favorite. Thankfully, a brand called Banza is offering the ultimate gluten-free frozen pizzas and plain crusts that will satisfy any craving and won't fall apart. It's hard to believe the chewy, flavorful dough is so healthy. Banza makes popping a classic pepperoni pie into the oven a breeze, allowing you to get creative with your toppings on the plain crust.
2. Bob's Red Mill Grab-N-Go Bar
Bob's Red Mill has long been hailed as a top brand for those who overall want to eat healthier. It is one of the most reliable and trusted brands in most gluten-free aisles, which is why it ranks high on my list of favorites. The grab-and-go oat bars display the same quality and attention to detail as its other products, and it's a hearty snack that shouldn't be overlooked.
Replace lesser granola bars that are loaded with sugar, preservatives, and gluten with the Peanut Butter Jelly & Oats Bob's Bar, which is non-GMO, made with whole grains, and contains 7 grams of protein. This is a flavorful snack that will nourish you and give you a boost of energy. Bob's Red Mill bars work as a snack or even a quick and easy breakfast. A variety pack of eight bars costs about $20.00 on Amazon, which means it's slightly higher priced than some bars, but the quality of ingredients and taste are well worth the price tag.
1. Sweet Loren's Pre-Cut Cookie Dough and Biscuits
Sweet Loren's is a brand everyone should know, not just those avoiding gluten. This brand ranks highest on the list for having the best overall flavor and texture for gluten-free snacks. The pre-cut cookie dough can rival any recipe and taste like it's fresh from the bakery. Not only does the dough come in simple-to-make pre-cut shapes that you can pop in the oven, but the dreamy texture is soft and chewy, which is hard to come by in gluten-free items. Choose from a variety of classic flavors, like sugar cookies and chocolate chips, to more festive options, such as gingerbread and pumpkin spice. At approximately $6.00 a tray, these are an affordable alternative that is perfect for the holidays and will satisfy your vegan and gluten-free friends.
Sweet Loren's also offers a range of breakfast biscuits that are also free of gluten. The soft-baked biscuits can replace a morning pastry, bagel, or muffin and go absolutely perfectly with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Toss a few of these in your bag for an on-the-go snack and avoid the temptation of more typical snacks packed with unhealthy ingredients.