We Tasted And Ranked 12 Gluten-Free Snacks

Although more and more people are becoming aware of the side effects of gluten-heavy diets, it can still be tough to find replacements for your favorite snacks that have the same satisfying taste and texture. Without gluten, certain foods can become crumbly, or they might even be extra dense in texture. Thankfully, a few brands have shown dedication by researching and experimenting to create genuinely delectable treats that will satiate your cravings and excite your taste buds, all without containing gluten.

As a person who doesn't eat gluten, I've been on the hunt for new, exciting snacks that I can enjoy myself, bring to gatherings, and replace old favorites. As an avid snacker and home cook, I have been searching high and low for the best items to replace my favorite snacks with healthier, gluten-free options. After tasting and testing each item, I've ranked these items based on affordability, the quality of ingredients, and the overall taste and texture compared to other gluten-free snacks. Some of these products are commonly found in grocery stores, and others you'll need to stock up online. You get what you pay for, and these snacks are typically a bit higher priced than regular pretzels and crackers, but it's worth every penny. These companies have done a great job creating tasty, healthy, and exciting snacks that will satisfy anyone on a gluten-free diet.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.