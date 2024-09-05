Why Restaurant French Fries Always Taste Better Than Homemade

Nailing french fries is way harder than it seems. On the surface, the perfect french fry is little more than a potato cooked in hot oil and sprinkled with salt. However, underneath that surface lurks a complicated, lengthy process of slicing your potatoes perfectly, preparing them carefully, cooking them to perfection, and getting every one of the components just right. It's little wonder that most people who have tried to make homemade french fries have ended up disappointed — and why those same people can't quite figure out exactly how chefs at restaurants make theirs so good.

The truth is that there's no one reason why restaurant french fries taste better than homemade ones, but rather a combination of industry tips and tricks. "I think restaurant fries taste better because we have all of the secrets," says Peaches Ayers, general manager and chef at Denver's Adrift Tiki Bar. Luckily, the days of guarding these secrets are long-gone, and chefs are more than prepared to share their hard-won knowledge. We spoke both with Ayers and Chef James Dibella, currently serving as the Corporate Executive Chef for Duckworth's, Link & Pin, and The Cellar, in the Charlotte area. They laid out exactly why their fries are the top of the pack, and how you can make them just as well in the comfort of your own home.