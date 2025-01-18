14 Ways Celebrity Chefs Elevate Their Coleslaw

Coleslaw is a diverse dish, and one that can be made in a surprising number of different ways. Although it almost always contains shredded cabbage (or some other type of cruciferous vegetable) and other additions coated in a bold dressing, there are dozens of different types of coleslaw, and each one has its own twist. So you can surely forgive us if we're a little bored of the basic slaws served at buffets and barbecues, instead craving something unique and special. This impulse is something that celebrity chefs know well and try to cater to. Our favorite famous chefs aren't happy to make substandard coleslaws, and have a ton of tricks up their sleeves to make this crowd-pleasing salad even better.

The ways that celebrity chefs improve their coleslaw aren't just to do with the ingredients they add. Sure, these chefs frequently add in unexpected flavor elements that turn their salads into something showstopping, but it's their very technique that can take coleslaw from good to great. Experts know all the tricks of the trade, from how long you need to soak your slaw in the dressing to how to slice your vegetables, which can improve things enormously. We decided to put together some of our top tips, and we're laying them all out right here.