Rachael Ray's Clever Trick For Making Cannelloni In A Pinch

When it comes to stuffed pasta, there are a number of different options out there. You've got pillowy ravioli, bite-size tortellini, and shell-shaped conchiglie. If you're after something a bit bigger, cannelloni aren't a bad choice. Just stuff these tube-shaped noodles with your favorite fillings, douse them in sauce, and enjoy a hearty and flavorful meal.

The trouble is, cannelloni noodles aren't something most people have sitting in their cupboards waiting to be cooked. Instead of running to the supermarket, Rachael Ray has a clever trick to get around this: Use lasagna noodles instead. Not only is this a quick and easy trick in a pinch, but it can also get around the messy process of actually filling the cannelloni. Instead, as Ray shared on the "Rachael Ray Show," you roll the filling right up into your pre-cooked lasagna squares, helping to minimize cleanup. And the best part? The dish looks and tastes just as nice!